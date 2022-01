RICHMOND (CBS SF) — Officials with the West Contra Costa County Unified School District on Wednesday announced all schools would be closed this Friday and Monday as the district copes with staffing shortages and student illness caused by the omicron-fueled COVID case surge. The message addressing the community and announcing the planned school closure was posted on the WCCUSD website Wednesday evening. “This has been a very challenging week for school communities across our district. The omicron variant spike in cases happening across the country is greatly impacting our schools as well,” the statement attributed to Superintendent Dr. Kenneth Chris Hurst. “In...

