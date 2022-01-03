Machine Gun Kelly planning two albums for 2022

The Killers’ new album, Pressure Machine, is out now on Island Records. Their seventh studio album, Pressure Machine follows last year’s critically-acclaimed Imploding The Mirage, which gave the band a record-breaking sixth consecutive UK #1. Like its predecessor, the album was co-produced by the band, Shawn Everett, and Jonathan Rado (of Foxygen). The release comes along with an animated video for the song, Quiet Town, as well as the final installment in a series of trailers filmed by Danny Clinch and featuring music and spoken interludes from the album.

