ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Machine Gun Kelly planning two albums for 2022

By Regional Media
illinoisnewsnow.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMachine Gun Kelly is planning to make it a double for 2022. In a tweet Sunday, the “Bloody Valentine” rocker revealed he’s planning to release “two albums this year.”. We already...

www.illinoisnewsnow.com

Comments / 0

Related
Popculture

Watch All 3 'Jeopardy!' Contestants Hilariously Fall Flat on Machine Gun Kelly Clue

It turns out that Jeopardy contestants aren't the biggest fans of Machine Gun Kelly. During a recent episode, Jeopardy! shared a clue about Kelly's nickname, "MGK." However, awkwardness ensued when none of the contestants buzzed in with the right answer. According to Entertainment Tonight, the category that featured the clue...
TV SHOWS
HOLAUSA

Machine Gun Kelly who? Jeopardy players are left confused by the rappers existence

Jeopardy tried to incorporate some pop culture into their game of knowledge but all three constants were left stunned as to who Machine Gun Kelly is. In Monday December 27th’s episode contestant Amy Schneider‘s $800 clue for the “Musical 3-Initialers” category read, “The stage name of this rapper and actor gets shortened to MGK.” Plus, there was even a photo of the artist. After a silence, the guest host Ken Jennings, quipped, “Not fans of Machine Gun Kelly, apparently.”
BEAUTY & FASHION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Travis Barker
Person
Machine Gun Kelly
Effingham Radio

Machine Gun Kelly Becomes A Question On Jeopardy

This week, Machine Gun Kelly got a mention on the television game show, Jeopardy and the contestants didn’t know who he was. The $800 the clue was: “The stage name of this rapper and actor gets shortened to MGK?”. The clue even came with a close-up of his...
TV SHOWS
illinoisnewsnow.com

AWOLNATION teases upcoming covers album “full of fun and surprises”

AWOLNATION is setting “Sail” for a covers album. Frontman Aaron Bruno announced the project in an Instagram post, writing that it’s something he’d “always wanted to do.”. “I reached out to different artists and friends to sing on it, and most agreed to join,” Bruno...
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Albums#Abc Audio#Nbc#Machinegunkelly
metalinjection

SLASH Confirms GUNS N' ROSES Is Working On A New Album Right Now

Guns N' Roses recently released two new songs named "Hard Skool" and "Absurd," which fans were quick to point out were from the Chinese Democracy era. And while that's been fun to listen to, guitarist Slash pointed out in a new interview with Guitar World that the band is currently working on brand new material due out soon enough.
ROCK MUSIC
Eureka Times-Standard

Sweetwater releases two new albums

Musician Harlis Sweetwater has joined the My Grito roster. Sweetwater is an independent national touring artist from Orange County. His music is founded on rock, blues and soul music, however, his influences and inspirations range from hip hop and reggae to jazz and country music. Sweetwater released three albums under...
MUSIC
orcasound.com

THE KILLERS “PRESSURE MACHINE” THE NEW ALBUM, OUT NOW

The Killers’ new album, Pressure Machine, is out now on Island Records. Their seventh studio album, Pressure Machine follows last year’s critically-acclaimed Imploding The Mirage, which gave the band a record-breaking sixth consecutive UK #1. Like its predecessor, the album was co-produced by the band, Shawn Everett, and Jonathan Rado (of Foxygen). The release comes along with an animated video for the song, Quiet Town, as well as the final installment in a series of trailers filmed by Danny Clinch and featuring music and spoken interludes from the album.
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
illinoisnewsnow.com

Old Abel: The Weeknd reveals ‘Dawn FM’ album cover

For his last album, After Hours, The Weeknd played a character with a beat-up and bruised face. And for the cover of his new album Dawn FM, he’s sporting yet another dramatic look. As revealed on his Instagram, the cover of the album shows the star as an old...
MUSIC
illinoisnewsnow.com

The Lumineers tease new song debut for upcoming ‘Tonight Show’ performance

The Lumineers will be making late-night TV a bit brighter next week. The “Ho Hey” outfit is performing on NBC’s The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Thursday, January 13. In a tweet announcing the appearance, The Lumineers teased, “Tune in and you might just hear a new song,” suggesting they’ll be playing an unreleased song from their upcoming album, Brightside.
MUSIC

Comments / 0

Community Policy