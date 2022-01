Time is running out for many companies to implement new federal COVID-19 vaccination requirements for employees. The rules from the Occupational Safety and Health Administration were approved in the fall and are set to take effect next week, requiring workers at companies with 100 or more employees to be vaccinated or get tested for COVID every week . But questions over the legality of the rules is causing confusion for some companies — especially ahead of the Supreme Court taking up the case later this week.

1 DAY AGO