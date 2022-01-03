ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks to be tested as first NFP data in 2022 will arrive soon!

By Wayne Ko Heng Whye
Cover picture for the articleAfter a stellar 2021, stocks head into 2022 with a tailwind. However, the course of the market in the new year will depend more on solid earnings growth and a strong economy than a super easy Federal Reserve. The S&P 500 rose 27% to 4,766 last year, notching 70...

AFP

Stocks mostly fall after US hiring disappoints

Stocks mostly fell Friday on both sides of the Atlantic after data showed that the US economy added far fewer jobs than expected last month and eurozone inflation hit a record high. London's FTSE 100 index bucked the trend, ending the day 0.5 percent higher, but Paris and Frankfurt slid. On Wall Street, the Dow treaded water, but both the S&P 500 and Nasdaq declined to conclude a down week for US stocks. Asia faced a mixed trading session after another round of losses on Wall Street on Thursday as investors continued to mull signals by the US Federal Reserve that it was ready to tighten monetary policy more quickly to combat spiking inflation.
Entrepreneur

7 Long-Term Stocks to Buy and Hold Until 2030 for Proven Gains

Investing is broadly characterized by polarized spectrums. One such spectrum is that which contains active, high-volume trading on one end and passive, buy-and-hold investing on the other. Buy-and-hold investing is the strategy that seeks to buy low and sell high. Diversification and a lot of time spent researching the market...
MarketWatch

D.R. Horton stock sinks to lead the S&P 500's losers as rising Treasury yields weigh on home builders

Shares of D.R. Horton Inc. sank 5.8% in afternoon trading Friday, enough to pace the S&P 500's decliners, as the continued rise in Treasury yields and mortgage rates weighs heavily on the home-builders sector. D.R. Horton's stock has now tumbled 11.9% this week, which would make it the biggest weekly drop since it slid 12.9% during the week ended April 3, 2020. Elsewhere, shares of Lennar Corp. dropped 3.9% and Toll Brothers Inc. slid 3.6%, while the iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF gave up 3.8%. Also getting hit was home-improvement retailer Home Depot Inc.'s stock , which fell 2.5% to pace the Dow Jones Industrial Average's decliners. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note, which is used to calculate mortgage rates, rose 4.0 basis points to a 2-year high of 1.773%. The fear is that higher rates could make homes less affordable.
