LIVERPOOL, NY — JGB Enterprises, Inc., backed by HCI Equity Partners, announced Jan. 7 that it has acquired All-Serv Industrial, LLC on Dec. 31, 2021. JGB is a supply chain management and logistics services distributor of industrial hose, fluid power products, and hose assembly solutions throughout a diverse set of end markets including the U.S. Department of Defense, oil and gas, food and beverage, retail, construction, and industrial OEMs in the US and Canada. All-Serv is JGB’s second add-on acquisition since HCI’s platform investment. Financial terms were not disclosed.

LIVERPOOL, NY ・ 15 HOURS AGO