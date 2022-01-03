RelaDyne Sold to Different PE Firm

CHICAGO & FORT WORTH, TX — Lawson Products, a distributor of products and services to the MRO marketplace, and LKCM Headwater Investments, the private investment arm of Luther King Capital Management Corporation, jointly announced Dec. 29 the execution of definitive merger agreements pursuant to which Lawson will combine in an accretive transaction on an adjusted basis with two of LKCM Headwater’s portfolio companies, TestEquity and Gexpro Services, in an all-stock transaction. The affiliates of LKCM Headwater that currently own TestEquity and Gexpro Services will receive solely Lawson common stock as consideration for the transactions. All three niche industrial distribution companies will be brought under a holding company with all three companies operating independently with their existing management teams as separate divisions.

