RelaDyne Sold to Different PE Firm

By American Industrial Partners
 4 days ago

NEW YORK, NY & CINCINNATI, OH — American Industrial Partners announced Dec. 23 that it has acquired RelaDyne, Inc. from Audax Private Equity. RelaDyne is a provider of lubricants and distributor of less-than-truckload fuel, diesel exhaust fluid, chemicals, and other related products in the United States. RelaDyne is also an international...

internationalinvestment.net

Nucleus and James Hay PE owner looking to sell stake - reports

The private equity firm that has snapped up James Hay's parent company and bought Nucleus Financial in recent years is reported to be looking to sell at least a part of its stake in the platforms already. Financial News reports that a number of market sources understand Epiris, the private...
BUSINESS
nddist.com

Global Industrial, OMNIA Partners Expand Public Sector Purchasing Contract

PORT WASHINGTON, NY — Global Industrial Company, a value-added national distributor of industrial products and MRO supplies, announced Jan. 6 a nationwide cooperative contract with OMNIA Partners for the public sector. The new agreement builds upon the existing private sector partnership between Global Industrial and OMNIA Partners. Global Industrial...
PORT WASHINGTON, NY
nddist.com

JGB Enterprises Acquires All-Serv Industrial in Louisiana

LIVERPOOL, NY — JGB Enterprises, Inc., backed by HCI Equity Partners, announced Jan. 7 that it has acquired All-Serv Industrial, LLC on Dec. 31, 2021. JGB is a supply chain management and logistics services distributor of industrial hose, fluid power products, and hose assembly solutions throughout a diverse set of end markets including the U.S. Department of Defense, oil and gas, food and beverage, retail, construction, and industrial OEMs in the US and Canada. All-Serv is JGB’s second add-on acquisition since HCI’s platform investment. Financial terms were not disclosed.
LIVERPOOL, NY
Ohio Business
nddist.com

Hy-Tek Holdings Acquires Advanced Handling Systems

COLUMBUS, OH — Hy-Tek Holdings (Hy-Tek), a portfolio company of Dunes Point Capital, LP (DPC), has acquired Advanced Handling Systems, LLC (AHS). Hy-Tek is a material handling automation integrator serving clients in diverse end-markets and applications, including e-commerce, third-party logistics, and parcel. AHS is a material handling automation integrator offering a full suite of services with a focus on robotic solutions. Together, the companies operate as Hy-Tek Material Handling, LLC. The acquisition was announced by Hy-Tek Holdings CEO Sam Grooms.
BUSINESS
nddist.com

Monroe Engineering Integro, Growing in Cable Assembly and Power Distribution

NEW BRITAIN, CT — At an internal event, Monroe Engineering (Rochester Hills, MI) announced Jan. 1 the successful purchase of the assets of Integro Inc, a New Britain, CT company. This partnership is a strategic addition to Monroe’s growing cable assembly and power distribution product offering. Monroe Integro and its parent.
NEW BRITAIN, CT
nddist.com

Motion & Control Enterprises Acquires Robotics & Motion Control Distributor RSA

ZELIENOPLE, PA — Motion & Control Enterprises (MCE) announced Dec. 21 that it has acquired RSA, Inc. and Global Controls, Inc. (collectively known as RSA). Based in St. Charles, IL, RSA was founded in 1966 and is a distributor of robotics, motion control, vision systems, PLC/HMI, and safety products. Global Controls is a systems integrator that supports automation and motion control projects. The company has 17 associates and services industrial end-user and OEM customers across IL, IN and WI.
BUSINESS
nddist.com

NetPlus Alliance Adds New Marketing Manager

LOCKPORT, NY — NetPlus Alliance, an industrial and contractor supplies buying group, has added Sebastian Habermehl to its team as Marketing Manager. “We are excited to welcome Sebastian to the NetPlus team. With his previous experience in manufacturing and advanced marketing capabilities, I look forward to the new opportunities that he and Molly Greene will deliver to our NetPlus membership,” said Jennifer Murphy, President of NetPlus Alliance.
BUSINESS
nddist.com

Walter Surface Technologies Acquires Safety & PPE Supplier Allegro Industries

MONTREAL, Québec — Walter Surface Technologies announced Jan. 4 that it has acquired Allegro Industries, a Piedmont, South Carolina manufacturer of high-quality safety equipment, respirators, air sources and ventilation equipment. Through this acquisition, Walter is expanding its safety and PPE product offering to industrial users complementing its high-end...
BUSINESS
nddist.com

Motion Completes $1.3B Acquisition of Kaman Distribution

BIRMINGHAM, AL — Motion Industries, Inc., a distributor of maintenance, repair, and operation replacement parts, and a premier provider of industrial technology solutions, has completed its previously-announced purchase of Kaman Distribution Group for a purchase price of approximately $1.3 billion in cash, effective Jan. 3, 2022. Motion was No....
BUSINESS
nddist.com

Industrial Supply Assocation Promotes Breen to President

YORK, PA — After an extensive candidate search, the Board of Directors of the Industrial Supply Association has unanimously appointed Brendan Breen to be the next President of the Association. Having previously served as ISA’s Executive Vice President, Brendan will assume his new role effective immediately. After announcing...
BUSINESS
nddist.com

Belt Power Expands in Midwest, Acquires Accurate Industrial Products

MARIETTA, GA — Belt Power LLC, a full-service distributor and fabricator of belting and components for lightweight conveyor systems, announced Jan. 3 that it completed the acquisition of Accurate Industrial Products, LLC on Dec. 30, 2021. As a highly respected fabricator and distributor for more than 25 years, Accurate...
MARIETTA, GA
nddist.com

NSK Americas Boosts Service Offering, Acquires Alliance Bearing Repair in Ohio

ANN ARBOR, MI — NSK, a global supplier of bearing and linear motion control technology, has expanded its owned bearing services capabilities in the Americas with the acquisition of Alliance Bearing Repair and Reclaim, LLC. "With the Alliance acquisition, we've increased our service and support bandwidth to effectively manage...
OHIO STATE
nddist.com

PE Firm Closes on Acquisition of Pelican Products

LOS ANGELES — Platinum Equity announced Jan. 3 that its previously-announced acquisition of Pelican Products has been completed. Pelican is a global leader in the design and manufacture of high-performance protective cases and rugged gear for professionals and outdoor enthusiasts, and temperature-controlled supply chain solutions for the healthcare industry.
BUSINESS
nddist.com

SupplyOne Acquires Fellow Packaging Distributor Romanow Container

NEWTOWN SQUARE, PA — SupplyOne, Inc., the largest independent supplier of corrugated and other value-added packaging products, equipment, and services in the U.S., announced Dec. 20 that it acquired Romanow Container, a privately-held manufacturer of corrugated products and protective packaging, and distributor of industrial packaging supplies headquartered in Westwood, MA.
NEWTOWN SQUARE, PA
nddist.com

Lawson Products to Merge with TestEquity, Gexpro Services

CHICAGO & FORT WORTH, TX — Lawson Products, a distributor of products and services to the MRO marketplace, and LKCM Headwater Investments, the private investment arm of Luther King Capital Management Corporation, jointly announced Dec. 29 the execution of definitive merger agreements pursuant to which Lawson will combine in an accretive transaction on an adjusted basis with two of LKCM Headwater’s portfolio companies, TestEquity and Gexpro Services, in an all-stock transaction. The affiliates of LKCM Headwater that currently own TestEquity and Gexpro Services will receive solely Lawson common stock as consideration for the transactions. All three niche industrial distribution companies will be brought under a holding company with all three companies operating independently with their existing management teams as separate divisions.
BUSINESS
nddist.com

Simpson Manufacturing Offers to Buy Europe's Etanco Group for $818M

PLEASANTON, CA — Simpson Manufacturing Co., an industry leader in engineered structural connectors and building solutions, announced Dec. 29 that it has submitted a binding offer with exclusivity to acquire the Etanco Group for €725 million (approximately $818 million). Etanco is a designer, manufacturer and distributor of fixing and fastening solutions for the building construction market throughout Europe, which includes innovative fasteners, connectors, anchors and safety solutions for roofing, cladding, façade, waterproofing and solar applications. For the twelve months ended September 30, 2021, Etanco's net sales and operating income margin were approximately €258 million (approximately $291 million) and 19.7%, respectively. The acquisition is expected to close near the end of the first quarter of 2022 and is anticipated to be accretive to the company's earnings within the first full fiscal year after closing.
BUSINESS
nddist.com

White Cap Acquires Diamond Tool, Names New CFO

ATLANTA,— White Cap Supply Holdings, LLC has closed on an agreement to acquire Diamond Tool & Fastener, Inc. based in Philadelphia, Pa., with another location in Edgewater Park, NJ and a distribution center in Bristol, PA, Diamond Tool will join White Cap in the Northeast Region in serving its local customers with exceptional customer service.
BRISTOL, PA
nddist.com

Imperial Dade Acquires Garrett Paper in St. Louis

JERSEY CITY, NJ and ST. LOUIS, MO — Imperial Dade, a distributor of foodservice packaging and janitorial supplies, announced Dec. 20 the acquisition of Garrett Paper. The transaction represents the 45th acquisition for Imperial Dade under the leadership of Robert and Jason Tillis, CEO and President of Imperial Dade, respectively. Financial terms of the private transaction were not disclosed.
SAINT LOUIS, MO

