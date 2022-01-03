Some Schools In The Suburbs Decide To Go All-Remote Temporarily

NEWARK, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — With COVID cases spiking, the return to school after winter break will be a remote learning experience for thousands of students in New Jersey. Right now, nearly a dozen Hudson County school districts are going remote for one week from Jan. 3-7: Jersey City Harrison Bayonne Union City Weehawken Guttenberg East Newark North Bergen Newark Public Schools, however, is enforcing the change for an extra week, keeping kids at home from Jan. 3-14. Superintendent Roger Leon said in a statement, “This is not the news I want to be sharing with students and their families at this time because we need to continue in-person instruction, but the...

