Some Schools In The Suburbs Decide To Go All-Remote Temporarily

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMany suburban school districts in our area are starting...

CBS New York

Multiple New Jersey School Districts Going Remote After Winter Break

NEWARK, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — With COVID cases spiking, the return to school after winter break will be a remote learning experience for thousands of students in New Jersey. Right now, nearly a dozen Hudson County school districts are going remote for one week from Jan. 3-7: Jersey City Harrison Bayonne Union City Weehawken Guttenberg East Newark North Bergen Newark Public Schools, however, is enforcing the change for an extra week, keeping kids at home from Jan. 3-14. Superintendent Roger Leon said in a statement, “This is not the news I want to be sharing with students and their families at this time because we need to continue in-person instruction, but the...
JERSEY CITY, NJ
mynbc5.com

Some Vermont schools close, go remote due to COVID-19

WINOOSKI, Vt. — Some schools in Vermont were either closed on Friday or moved to remote learning Friday, but not because of the fresh blanket of snow. A spike in COVID-19 cases has raised a lot of concerns for schools, especially when it comes to staffing. “With a small...
WINOOSKI, VT
State
New Jersey State
cleveland19.com

All CMSD schools going back to remote learning

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Due to the dramatic increase of COVID-19 cases in our area, all Cleveland Metropolitan School District (CMSD) schools will be remote for at least the first week of January. CMSD CEO Eric Gordon made the announcement Wednesday afternoon after consulting with local health officials. As of...
CLEVELAND, OH
Herald Community Newspapers

Freeport schools go remote first week of 2022

The Freeport school district will keep its students home during school days Jan. 3-7, making the first week of the new year seem all too much like the beginning of 2021. The announcement was posted today as a message on the school website from Superintendent of Schools Dr. Kishore Kuncham.
FREEPORT, NY
New Jersey Monitor

Lawmakers turn to retired teachers as remote learning returns to some schools

An Assembly panel unanimously advanced a measure Monday that would allow retired teachers and some professional educational staff to temporarily return to work without impacting the status of their pensions. The panel’s action comes as school districts nationwide are facing a return to remote learning because of staffing issues related to COVID-19 infections. A surge […] The post Lawmakers turn to retired teachers as remote learning returns to some schools appeared first on New Jersey Monitor.
NEWARK, NJ
Tyler Morning Telegraph

Some schools start new year with fully remote learning

(The Center Square) – With the holiday break coming to an end Monday, a number of school districts across the country are deciding to go fully remote to start the new year as COVID-19 cases rise. These decisions come despite mounting evidence that pandemic lockdowns and other restrictions have taken a significant mental and emotional toll on children.
TYLER, TX
News 12

Some school districts switch to remote learning due to COVID-19

Schools across the Hudson Valley are returning to classes today but students in certain districts will be doing so via remote learning. Yonkers Public Schools, New Rochelle schools and the Ossining Union Free school district are going virtual for its return from the holiday break. Mount Vernon Schools will continue...
NEW ROCHELLE, NY
NJ.com

At least 5 Hudson school districts going remote next week

At least five Hudson County school districts have decided to go remote next week, but the largest district, Jersey City, is still planning to hold in-person classes. Bayonne, Harrison, Union City, West New York and North Bergen will all educate remotely from Jan. 3 to at least Jan. 7, they announced this week, as COVID-19 cases in the county are higher than ever.
JERSEY CITY, NJ
cbslocal.com

Push On To Have NYC Public Schools Go Remote This Week

The teachers' union and some parents want to see the city take extra precautions due to the ongoing COVID-19 surge, but Mayor Eric Adams says as of right now it's all systems go for in-person learning, with contingencies in place. CBS2's Lisa Rozner reports.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
WRGB

Two Albany schools go remote amid holiday COVID uptick

ALBANY, NY (WRGB) — Students at two Albany City schools will have to learn from home this week. The district announced on Tuesday that both Hackett Middle School and Pine Hills Elementary School will shift to distance-learning for the rest of the week. They say COVID-19 is to blame.
ALBANY, NY
CBS San Francisco

COVID: All West Contra Costa Schools to Close for Long Omicron Recovery Weekend

RICHMOND (CBS SF) — Officials with the West Contra Costa County Unified School District on Wednesday announced all schools would be closed this Friday and Monday as the district copes with staffing shortages and student illness caused by the omicron-fueled COVID case surge. The message addressing the community and announcing the planned school closure was posted on the WCCUSD website Wednesday evening. “This has been a very challenging week for school communities across our district. The omicron variant spike in cases happening across the country is greatly impacting our schools as well,” the statement attributed to Superintendent Dr. Kenneth Chris Hurst. “In...
RICHMOND, CA

