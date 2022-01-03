Grizzlies' Jon Teske: Signs 10-day contract

The Mavs legend had his No.41 jersey retired after the Golden State Warriors game on Wednesday. After the ceremony, we find out more about Dirk Nowitzki’s wife, Jessica Olsson, and their children. Dirk Nowitzki is one of the greatest international players the NBA has ever seen, and arguably the...
Two Los Angeles Lakers are reportedly on the trading block as the deadline approaches. Per ESPN’s Brian Windhorst, LA is looking to move on from center DeAndre Jordan and/or wing Ken Bazemore in an effort to clear roster spots. “So they already offloaded a player in [Rajon] Rondo to...
The Los Angeles Lakers do not look like a team that will be competing for a title this NBA season. They are only 20-19, but as long as LeBron James is healthy, they cannot be counted out. Even at 37-years old, he is proving that age is just a number as he is as dominant as ever.
The No. 23 University of Wisconsin men’s basketball team rode its first-half lead to victory over Iowa on Thursday night at the Kohl Center. The game featured a meeting between two of the top scorers in the nation: UW’s Johnny Davis and Iowa’s Keegan Murray, who are first and third in scoring average, respectively. Davis’ team, however, came out on top after an 87-78 victory in the Big Ten Conference matchup.
During Wednesday night’s game between the Houston Rockets and Washington Wizards, broadcaster Glenn Consor made a very controversial remark. Shortly after Kevin Porter Jr. hit a clutch shot for the Rockets, Consor made a reference to the guard’s father. “You’ve got to give credit,” Consor said on the...
The Trail Blazers big man recently got into an altercation with Miami’s Tyler Herro. The scuffle led to some fans joking that the Portland star isn’t to be messed with, as Jusuf Nurkic’s dad, Hariz, is a policeman back in Bosnia and Herzegovina. The Portland Trail Blazers...
Before the start of the 2021-22 NBA season, most analysts believed that the Los Angeles Lakers would be one of the most dominant teams. Fast forward to now, but there are still no signs of the dominance that the Lakers were expected to show. The only bright thing for the...
On Wednesday night, Houston Rockets youngster Kevin Porter Jr. delivered a clutch triple to lift his team over the Washington Wizards on the road. After the shot went down, Wizards broadcaster Glenn Consor made a controversial comment. Many folks initially perceived the remark to be a reference to the life...
Washington Wizards forward Kyle Kuzma recently showed some love to Cleveland Cavaliers guard Darius Garland on Twitter. Kuzma took questions from fans on Twitter, and one fan asked about his thoughts on Garland, who is in the middle of a breakout season for the Cavs. Garland has clearly gained the...
Andrew Wiggins is the No. 2 scoring option on the Golden State Warriors, and he is definitely a good player. After all, he defends the No. 1 perimeter player on the opposing team, while still providing supplementary scoring for the team. With that being said, Andrew Wiggins hasn't fulfilled the...
Scroll down for a video that surfaced on Twitter Thursday morning that apparently shows Miami Heat guard Tyler Herro displaying his boxing skills. It was fitting after Herro nearly got into a scuffle with Portland Trail Blazers center Jusuf Nurkic in the Heat's 115-109 victory Wednesday night. The incident occurred late in the fourth quarter when Nurkic set on a screen on Herro.
The Portland Trail Blazers announced that point guard Damian Lillard would miss the team’s next three games. Lillard continues to be evaluated for the abdominal tendinopathy injury that’s plagued him since the summer. Core muscle injuries can be excruciating for athletes as it drastically impacts their lateral movements....
The Golden State Warriors have been dealing with a myriad of injuries and COVID-19 related issues. That has hampered the play on the court for the team. They have lost two straight games and three of their last five. It has especially hurt the team on the offensive end of the court.
After 18 years in the NBA, nobody expected LeBron James to keep his place as one of basketball's most elite players. Yet, somehow, he continues to be as dominant as ever, averaging 28.6 points and 7.4 rebounds per game on 52% shooting. So far, James has emerged as a legitimate...
The Los Angeles Clippers have reportedly received some encouraging news on superstar forward Kawhi Leonard. During last night’s contest between the Clippers and Suns, NBA insider Chris Haynes revealed that Leonard is “ahead of schedule” and a return from his torn ACL injury sometime this season is a “strong possibility.”
