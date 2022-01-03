ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

New York Jets coach Robert Saleh says Sunday's 4th-down call mix-up 'starts with me'

By Rich Cimini
ESPN
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFLORHAM PARK, N.J. -- New York Jets coach Robert Saleh took the blame Monday for a botched fourth-down play that may have cost his team a huge upset against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. "There was a miscommunication and when there's a miscommunication, it always starts with me first," Saleh...

