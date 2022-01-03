ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Books & Literature

Writing Activities for Students Learning English That Will Suit Everyone

FingerLakes1.com
FingerLakes1.com
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3V9dXv_0dbt0s8b00

It is not a secret that to master a language, a person must be able to speak, read, write, and understand a native speaker’s speech. One of the hardest tasks is to write. A person needs not only to possess a good vocabulary but also to be aware of grammatical rules and correct spelling. That is why many students ask for an English writing service e.g. CustomWritings to help them with writing academic essays and college papers.

Is it possible to acquire top-level writing skills with pleasure? What exercises might be helpful in this challenge for native and non-native speakers? This article gives tips about how to improve English writing skills.

10 Creative Writing Activities That Will Interest Every Student and Independent Learner

The epoch of the Internet makes writing tasks more entertaining. There are so many opportunities to show one’s talent and to develop good writing abilities. Below, one can find the 10 best variants.

#1. Emailing

People use Gmail, Yahoo, and other email exchanging platforms in education and at work. Letters have a particular structure and formatting requirements. Writing emails is a very useful skill in the XXI century. Most organizations communicate with clients using chats, messengers, and email tools. Such a practice lets learners differentiate between formal and informal writing.

#2. Twittering

This social media platform was merely created for messaging. Today, it is a perfect virtual space for influencers who want their followers to hear them. Students can also imagine themselves as influencers. Teachers can create a contest for the best tweet. Besides, it is an excellent way to manipulate words because the post must not exceed 280 characters. So, each word must be to the point.

#3. Correction of Mistakes

This task might involve technology or deal with old school papers and red pencils. The task of a student is to get a post, article, or writing and search for grammatical and stylistic errors and mark them with a pencil. The same can be done with the help of online writing tools. Google Docs fit perfectly due to its Comment function. A person can underline mistakes with different colors to make them more visible. Such tasks improve a student’s grammar and language use.

#4. Creation of Hooky Ads

All movies, newspapers, TV channels, and radio stations introduce hundreds of advertisements daily. Students can try to create an ad by following either a sample or developing their vision of product promotion. If it is a home assignment, a learner can think of a good visualization by adding self-made photos, headings, fonts, and other essential details. Moreover, such activity involves speaking when students introduce their projects to others. So, it is a 2 in 1 creative and beneficial task.

Except for a writing activity, a person learns how to catch a reader’s attention. The task of the ad is to sell a product or service. People think about what words provide the best impression or evoke positive association in a person’s imagination.

#5. Step-by-step Writing

This task needs a good tutor. Together with a teacher, a student creates a paper word by word for beginners and sentence by sentence for A2 students. The main goal of this activity is to teach students to think and express their ideas about some topic logically. Thanks to that, students learn how to write compositions in different styles. They also see how to use citations and how to format papers.

#6. Each Time New

This activity is the best tool to let students understand how different essay types differ from each other. Yearly, college professors ask learners to write essays. The most popular essay types are:

  • narrative
  • compare and contrast
  • descriptive
  • expository
  • cause and effect
  • definition
  • argumentative
  • analytical
  • persuasive

The task of a student is to write an essay in any style. Then he or she should alter writing to fit another essay type. For example, a teacher tells students to write a narrative school essay. Then, students need to turn a narration into an argumentative paper by adding a discussion. The next task will be to transform an argumentative essay into a cause and effect paper, and so on. Due to that, a student sharpens academic writing skills and masters a language from different perspectives.

#7. Instructive Writing

Everybody uses guides when dealing with new techniques or activities. On the one hand, it is easy to write an instruction. A person does not require beautiful expressions and stylistic devices. On the other hand, it is necessary to be precise and avoid wordy sentences. Moreover, a person must know how things work.

For instance, one writes a guide on how to create a 3D toy. To do that, students should know how to name cloth types, fillings, details, and sewing techniques. First, it is better to start with simple instructions and then proceed to more complex tasks.

#8. Image Description

One should try to describe everything that surrounds him or her. The picture selection must be random. Spontaneous writing trains our brains and tests our language abilities. Students should create a story. For example, learners take a look at a picture of two children. They try to think about a story by answering simple questions. Who are they? What are these children doing? Who are their parents? What is their hobby? Why are they alone? Such exercising stimulates one’s creativity and writing skills.

#9. Short-Long

This activity is about making writings longer or shorter. It teaches students to decide what parts are essential and what things can be deleted. Thanks to that, students learn how to turn official writing into non-official. For example, a person should take a narration full of beautiful expressions and stylistic devices and make it dry and emotionless. Then, the same student takes primitive writing and fills it with impressive, complex sentences.

#10. Group Writing

A group of students gets a task and starts performing it. They brainstorm together to get the best idea. Afterward, partners start writing and discuss what words to use, what style to choose, and how to present everything. Another variant is to take a sheet of paper and interrogative words. One student starts a story, and others try to continue using prompts.

Sample:

Who? (A man in a white T-shirt)

Action (was crossing a street)

Where (in New York)

When (one Sunday Morning), etc.

Such a task evokes new ideas and makes a person use language to develop an interesting story.

Final Thoughts

Many activities may help people master a language. One should do interesting tasks so as not to feel bored. Messengers, mass media platforms, and group activities serve as perfect stimulators and practicing tools when used correctly. One is free to choose the activity that meets personal expectations.

Comments / 0

Related
Tampa Bay News Wire

A guide to writing essays for college students

Essay writing requires the best understanding of grammar. It comprises things like:. Learners need to make their papers awesome to score good marks. But, unfortunately, they might lack enough time or may not have the necessary skills to produce high-quality essays. The good news is that learners do not need to worry. The top essay writing service reviews prove that exceptional writers can do their assignments excellently.
COLLEGES
hawaiipublicradio.org

Hawaiʻi students will continue in-person learning in 2022

Hawaiʻi public school students will be in classrooms when the new term begins Tuesday, Jan. 4. The decision was announced as COVID cases increase across the state, reaching 3,484 new cases Thursday. Interim Hawaiʻi School Superintendent Keith Hayashi said that while there are concerns about rising numbers of COVID...
EDUCATION
Inside Indiana Business

Department of Ed Awards $35M for Student Learning

The Indiana Department of Education is awarding more than $35 million in state and federal grant funds to 123 community partners and schools around the state. The IDOE says the funding will support learning in literacy, mathematics and college and career readiness for students in 56 Indiana counties. The funding...
EDUCATION
Fremont Tribune

Students can enter creative writing and illustrating contest

Nebraska Public Media invites students to tell their imaginative stories using creative writing skills and illustrations in the 2022 PBS KIDS Writers Contest. The contest, sponsored by Nebraska Public Media, is open to all Nebraska students in kindergarten through third grade. First-, second- and third-place winners will be selected from each grade level.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#English Language Learners#Writing Skills#Learning Styles#Customwritings#Yahoo
Colorado Daily

BVSD Family Literacy program helps parents learn English, earn GEDs

Esther Goyanes earned a high school diploma in her home country of Costa Rica, but wants the English equivalent. She has two adult children, along with a 16-month-old daughter who “photobombed” the recent virtual GED class — to the delight of her teacher and classmates — that she’s taking through the Boulder Valley School District’s Family Literacy program.
BOULDER COUNTY, CO
weareteachers.com

Teach Your Students How to Write a Friendly Letter with This Free Kit

Teaching students how to write a friendly letter is one of those timeless lessons with so many benefits. It’s a great way to get students using the writing process in an authentic way, and it can help them build empathy as they connect with those they write to. Get your students engaged in real correspondence with this free kit of resources around writing a friendly letter.
LIFESTYLE
pasadenanow.com

Oak Knoll Primary Students Learn Geography

Oak Knoll Montessori School’s primary students learn about geography from these land forms trays. They pour water into the tray and can visually see a lake is a body of water completely surrounded by land, and then they pour water into the next tray and they can see an island is a landmass totally surrounded by water. This activity is always a favorite in the classroom because it involves water! Teachers play a crucial role in developing children’s awareness of relationships between people and the environment. And how some places transform over time.
PASADENA, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Books & Literature
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Creative Writing
WIFR

Grieving students learn to cope through emotions by gaming

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Learning how to deal with pain that comes from a loss of a loved one is difficult. That’s why students at Marshall Middle School in Rockford cape up with a unique way to express themselves through computer gaming. When 9-year-old Reyna Rothmeyer lost her grandmother...
VIDEO GAMES
iheart.com

CMSD Students On Remote-Learning Next Week

(Cleveland, OH) - When classes resume in the Cleveland Metropolitan School District next week, students can expect once again to attend virtually. The move is in response to surging COVID case numbers in the community. The district plans to reevaluate next week to determine if classes will continue remotely or...
CLEVELAND, OH
cypresscollege.edu

Cypress College Creative Writing Student’s Work Appears in Anthology

Cypress College student Dolores Jenerson-Madden has used different avenues for self-expression over the years, but the one medium she finds herself returning to again and again is the written word. “I grew up as a very curious and emotionally intense child. I felt my daily experiences deeply,” Jenerson-Madden said. “Initially,...
CYPRESS, CA
WTHI

Local students will benefit from recovery learning grant

PUTNAM COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - A grant from Indiana’s Student Learning Recovery Grant Program will help create activities for local students. Governor Eric Holcomb and the Indiana Department of Education announced that $35.2 million in state and federal grant funds are being awarded to 123 community partners and schools across the state.
GREENCASTLE, IN
neworleanscitybusiness.com

College students on the pros, cons of online learning

Bryce Trum sat up in his twin-sized bed at 6:55 a.m. His day of classes at LSU was about to start at 7 a.m., and his classroom was only five feet away. But as he signed onto the Zoom meeting on his computer, his attention was immediately drawn to his guitar. Six strings on the acoustic guitar leaning up against his eggshell white walls was more enticing than listening to the voice coming through the Alienware laptop on his desk. The instrument created an easy distraction for Trum, and avoiding his online computer science class became second nature.
COLLEGES
News 12

Greenburgh students head back to school for in-person learning

While some districts are opting for remote learning due to skyrocketing COVID-19 cases, others are choosing to stay open for in-person classes. In the Greenburgh Central School District, buses rolled this morning and students headed back into school. District officials opted to not follow the action taken by some other...
GREENBURGH, NY
FingerLakes1.com

FingerLakes1.com

63K+
Followers
12K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

We believe good journalism shouldn't be stuck behind a paywall. FingerLakes1.com is a paywall-free publication that focuses on delivering all of the news residents, visitors, and those who work in the Finger Lakes need to know in real-time. Breaking news, podcasts, in-depth investigative stories, and more all from a locally-owned news organization with a mission of investing in the communities we serve.

 https://fingerlakes1.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy