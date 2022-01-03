ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Watch of the Week: Zodiac’s Super Sea Wolf Gets a Colorful New Look

Since launching in the 1950s, Zodiac’s Super Sea Wolf line of dive watches has earned a reputation as being dependable, highly functional divers with an appealing price point. They became a common sight on the wrists of U.S. military enlisted men, especially those in the Navy and Special Forces (something that Zodiac liked to mention in its advertising for the timepiece). Even decades after it first appeared, the Super Sea Wolf is still a prized model among dive watch aficionados. Now Zodiac is upping the ante with the Super Sea Wolf Pro-Diver Mainline, a new version that features brightly colored bezels and upgraded underwater performance, too.

While bright colors aren’t often found on utilitarian dive watches, these tones on the new Pro-Diver Mainline models are inspired by the ocean, or more specifically, the creatures living within it: They’re modeled after the bioluminescent algae and sea life found deep beneath the waves. While all the watches are available with a stainless-steel link bracelet, you can also swap in a rubber strap in bright colors like blue and orange to really make the timepiece stand out on your wrist.

But color isn’t the only upgrade on these watches—Zodiac upgraded their performance as well. They feature a 42mm case with a clean, numberless dial layout and plenty of Super-LumiNova on the indices, bezel, and hands for excellent visibility in the water. In addition, they’re ISO certified for reliability (e.g. resistance to magnetic fields and impact forces) and rated for water resistance down to 300 meters. That’s a significant improvement over the 200-meter rating of the brand’s other flagship diver, the Super Sea Wolf 53. The bright colors make them fun to wear, but the large case (two millimeters wider than the Super Sea Wolf 53) and hefty construction make them capable companions for serious adventures underwater.

As you’d expect from any watch that bears the Sea Wolf name, the Pro-Diver Mainline offers well-engineered mechanicals for precise and reliable timekeeping. Each one is powered by a Swiss-made Sellita SW200-1 automatic movement, and the movement is COSC-certified to operate within plus-six to minus-four seconds’ variance per day. From the ocean to the office and beyond, this colorful diver will keep you on task and on time.

And it’ll look damn good while doing it.

[$1,695; zodiacwatches.com]

