Bucks' Jordan Nwora: Placed in protocols

Nwora entered the NBA's health and safety protocols Monday. Nwora joins Semi Ojeleye and Thanasis...

Milwaukee's Jordan Nwora (health protocols) active on Wednesday

Milwaukee Bucks forward Jordan Nwora (health protocols) will play in Wednesday's game against the Toronto Raptors. Nwora will make his return after Milwaukee's forward missed one contest in health protocols. In a matchup against a Toronto unit playing with a 96.7 pace, our models project Nwora to score 29.4 FanDuel points.
Who are Dirk Nowitzki's wife and children after Mavs legend's jersey retirement?

The Mavs legend had his No.41 jersey retired after the Golden State Warriors game on Wednesday. After the ceremony, we find out more about Dirk Nowitzki’s wife, Jessica Olsson, and their children. Dirk Nowitzki is one of the greatest international players the NBA has ever seen, and arguably the...
2 Lakers Players Reportedly Being Made Available For Trades

Two Los Angeles Lakers are reportedly on the trading block as the deadline approaches. Per ESPN’s Brian Windhorst, LA is looking to move on from center DeAndre Jordan and/or wing Ken Bazemore in an effort to clear roster spots. “So they already offloaded a player in [Rajon] Rondo to...
Here’s How The Bucks Could Pull Off Big Trade For Buddy Hield

With the 2021-22 NBA trade deadline becoming a much more talked about subject, some fans are wondering whether or not the Milwaukee Bucks will look to make a move. Quite simply, it would be wise for the Bucks to do just that. Adding more offensive firepower would be welcome and a guy like Sacramento Kings’ shooting guard Buddy Hield might make perfect sense.
This Heat-Lakers Trade Lands Anthony Davis In Miami

The Los Angeles Lakers do not look like a team that will be competing for a title this NBA season. They are only 20-19, but as long as LeBron James is healthy, they cannot be counted out. Even at 37-years old, he is proving that age is just a number as he is as dominant as ever.
Gary Payton Shuts Down Comparisons Between LeBron James' Lakers And The 2004 Superteam: "I Think We Were In Our Prime, A Lot Of Us Was Way More In Our Prime Than They Were.”

The Los Angeles Lakers are one of the most storied franchises in NBA history and have boasted incredible teams during that time. The Showtime Lakers, the Kobe-Shaq tandem, Kobe with Pau Gasol, a number of teams come to mind when talking about the best teams ever assembled by the franchise.
Should Bulls sign free-agent center DeMarcus Cousins?

Wednesday night, The Athletic's Shams Charania reported that the Bucks plan to waive center DeMarcus Cousins before his contract becomes fully guaranteed on Friday, and that there is "expected to be interest" in him in free agency. Could the Chicago Bulls be one of those interested teams?. Cousins, who averaged...
NBA Rumors: Ben Simmons Could Be A Trade Target For The Atlanta Hawks

The Atlanta Hawks are one of the biggest disappointments in the 2021/22 NBA season. After finishing the last campaign as the 5th seed in the Eastern Conference, they have struggled to find their touch this term, ranking 12th in the standings with a 16-20 record. Trae Young is playing great...
DeMarcus Cousins still has hope after getting dumped by Bucks

The Milwaukee Bucks are hoping to win back to back NBA Championships. After struggling early this season, the team has hit their stride lately. They are 25-15 and sit 3rd in the Eastern Conference. They are only 2.5 games behind the Chicago Bulls for the top spot in the conference. Superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo was playing at an MVP level once again, until he was placed into the league’s health and safety protocols.
Celtics make roster move after blowing 25-point lead vs. Knicks

The Boston Celtics lost to the New York Knicks in the most heartbreaking way possible on Thursday night: on a long, off-balance 3-pointer from RJ Barrett after blowing a 25-point lead. It was a horrid loss that caused head coach Ime Udoka to doubt his team’s mental toughness. According...
LeBron James wants NBA commentator fired for saying player ‘pulled trigger’ like killer dad

LeBron James is calling for an NBA commenter to be fired over remarks made about Houston Rockets player Kevin Porter Jr pulling “that trigger” - because Porter’s father was jailed for shooting someone, and later killed by a gun.On Wednesday night, Porter Jr led the Rockets to victory, but as this was happening, Washington Wizards announcer Glenn Consor made the comment that he later insisted was an error.“You’ve got to give credit. Kevin Porter Jr., like his dad, pulled that trigger right at the right time,” Consor said on the NBC Sports Washington game broadcast, over footage of a...
