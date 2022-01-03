ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Nets' LaMarcus Aldridge: Downgraded to out

CBS Sports
 4 days ago

Aldridge (foot) has been ruled out for Monday's contest against the Grizzlies, Alex...

www.cbssports.com

thebrooklyngame.com

LaMarcus Aldridge will play against Pacers; still dealing with COVID symptoms

LaMarcus Aldridge will play on Wednesday night when the Nets face the Indiana Pacers at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Aldridge had been listed as questionable by the Nets on Tuesday, but told reporters in Indiana after shootaround that he would play. The Nets updated their status report late Wednesday morning. Aldridge missed...
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lamarcus Aldridge
Person
Nicolas Claxton
SportsGrid

Pacers’ Malcolm Brogdon Out Wednesday Against Nets

James Boyd of the Indianapolis Star reports Malcolm Brogdon is officially out of Wednesday’s matchup between the Indiana Pacers and Brooklyn Nets. Brogdon is listed out for conditioning after being placed on the COVID-19 Health and Safety protocol and dealing with a lingering Achilles injury. A primary playmaker for the Pacers, Brogdon last played in a 125-96 loss to the Miami Heat on Dec. 25, playing eight minutes, scoring one point, one rebound and two assists. A regular starter, Brogdon has played 26 games this season, averaging 34 minutes, 19 points, five rebounds and three assists per game.
IN THIS ARTICLE
NESN

Jrue Holiday enters COVID-19 protocols and is out against the Nets

The Athletic’s Shams Charania reports Jrue Holiday enters COVID-19 protocols and is out Friday against the Nets. Holiday will likely miss two or three games unless he can test negative on two PCR tests. However, he won’t be playing against Brooklyn on Friday. He’ll join teammates George Hill,...
theScore

Giannis returns as Bucks blow out Nets in Brooklyn

NEW YORK (AP) — Back at the site of an overtime thriller in the playoffs, the Milwaukee Bucks quickly made clear this one wasn't going down to the wire. Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 31 points in his return from a one-game absence, Khris Middleton added 15 of his 20 in the third quarter and the Bucks blew out the Brooklyn Nets 121-109 on Friday night.
hoopsrumors.com

Nets Notes: Bembry, Irving, Aldridge

The Nets intend to keep DeAndre’ Bembry on their roster, fully guaranteeing his minimum-salary contract for 2021/22, reports Michael Scotto of HoopsHype (Twitter link). Bembry’s salary was already partially guaranteed for $1,250,000 and his overall cap hit is just $1,669,178, so the cost of guaranteeing the remainder of his salary is modest, making it a relatively easy decision for the Nets. The swingman’s performance this season helped seal the deal — he has averaged 6.2 PPG, 3.4 RPG, and 1.0 SPG with a .599 FG% and .462 3PT% in a part-time role (20.3 MPG) across 32 games.
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
Memphis Grizzlies
NewsBreak
thefocus.news

Who are Dirk Nowitzki's wife and children after Mavs legend's jersey retirement?

The Mavs legend had his No.41 jersey retired after the Golden State Warriors game on Wednesday. After the ceremony, we find out more about Dirk Nowitzki’s wife, Jessica Olsson, and their children. Dirk Nowitzki is one of the greatest international players the NBA has ever seen, and arguably the...
Larry Brown Sports

Former Lakers guard has harsh words for team, Russell Westbrook

One former Los Angeles Lakers player thinks that the team is looking more like the Fakers right now. Speaking this week on Draymond Green’s podcast for “The Volume,” retired Hall of Fame guard Gary Payton discussed this year’s Lakers and reacted to the comparisons that have been drawn to Payton’s 2003-04 Lakers team. He also focused on the play of Lakers guard Russell Westbrook.
firstsportz.com

3 ideal destinations for DeMarcus Cousins after being waived off by Milwaukee Bucks

DeMarcus Cousins after being out of the league for a while this year agreed to sign a one year non guaranteed deal with the Milwaukee Bucks. After suiting up for 17 games for the Giannis Antetokounmpo led Milwaukee Bucks DeMarcus Cousins is again left with no home after being waived out and is again searching for a team who’ll beleive in him with one more chance as he didn’t quite really fill the spot of a backup center for the Milwaukee Bucks who have Brook Lopez their primary big man side-lined for months to come.
The Spun

2 Lakers Players Reportedly Being Made Available For Trades

Two Los Angeles Lakers are reportedly on the trading block as the deadline approaches. Per ESPN’s Brian Windhorst, LA is looking to move on from center DeAndre Jordan and/or wing Ken Bazemore in an effort to clear roster spots. “So they already offloaded a player in [Rajon] Rondo to...
hotnewhiphop.com

LeBron James Yells In Tristan Thompson's Face: Watch

LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers had a very good night on Tuesday as they defeated the Sacramento Kings by a score of 122-114. The Lakers came into this game with a record of 19-19 and if they wanted to get back above .500, they needed to win. In the end, that is exactly what they did on the back of LeBron's 31-point performance that saw him reaching another new height.
ClutchPoints

Warriors star Stephen Curry drops truth bomb on new injury

In the third quarter against the Dallas Mavericks, Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry banged knees with a defender. The two-time MVP reacted to the collision instantly. During the next timeout, he got examined by the team trainers and continued to play through the pain. Curry finishing the game was...
