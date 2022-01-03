ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Unknown Mortal Orchestra: SB-09

By Katie Olsen
Cover picture for the articleEach year, Unknown Mortal Orchestra releases an instrumental song over the holiday period and the latest,...

shepherdexpress.com

Loguslabusmuzikus by Jazzlab Orchestra

Bassist-composer Auguste Le Prez’s Loguslabusmuzikus, is the latest recording by Jazzlab Orchestra, a multi-generational ensemble from Montreal. Established in 2004, this Canadian jazz institution gravitates toward composers of great originality, and welcomes playing what might be described as artistic challenges. Herein lies a delightful, musical conundrum. In the best...
MUSIC
coolhunting.com

Bats: Golden Spoon

Bats—the solo project of Nashville-based singer-songwriter Jess Awh—recently shared “Golden Spoon,” an easygoing indie track whose endearing instrumentals ease its heavier, grief-laden lyrics. “‘Golden Spoon’ is a song about the grey area between habit and addiction, and what it’s like to love someone who is in that area. More broadly, I think it’s about how to love a person you can no longer completely connect with,” says the artist. These themes, coupled with scenes of the band hanging around in the accompanying music video, make for an approachable, lighthearted song on heartbreak.
MUSIC
NME

Nas to perform with the LA Philharmonic Orchestra

Nas is set to perform a special concert with the LA Philharmonic Orchestra later this year. The rap icon has been added to the winter/spring schedule at Los Angeles’ Walt Disney Concert Hall, which was announced today (January 5). Nas will head to the concert hall on May 1...
MUSIC
Santa Barbara Independent

CAMA Presents the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra

CAMA’s International Series has been one of Santa Barbara’s most precious cultural treasures for over a century. This fantastic resource brings the world’s top symphony orchestras to town for concerts that allow us to experience the thrill of hearing what audiences in the great musical capitals do without the time and expense of traveling to Europe or beyond. On Tuesday, January 11, the International Series recommences at The Granada Theatre for the first time since March 2020. The Royal Philharmonic Orchestra will be led by Vasily Petrenko, who became its music director less than a year ago. It’s an occasion for celebration, even as we accept the responsibility that comes with attending live concerts under the present challenging circumstances.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Kody
WYTV.com

Youngstown orchestra prepares for next concert

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — The next concert for the Youngstown Symphony Orchestra is coming up. Members are performing at the DeYor Performing Arts Center in Downtown Youngstown on Jan. 16. The concert will be conducted by principal guest conductor Miriam Burns. She is currently the director of orchestras at...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
Sandusky Register

Orchestra cancels patriotic pops show

SANDUSKY — Firelands Symphony Orchestra, citing concerns over the fast spread of the latest COVID-19 wave, announced Thursday the orchestra is canceling its Sunday, Jan. 16, patriotic pops concert that had been scheduled at Sandusky High School. “It was not an easy decision, but after reviewing the growing number...
SANDUSKY, OH
Deadline

Cybill Shepherd, Barbra Streisand And Cher Remember Peter Bogdonavich

Cybill Sheperd, Barbra Streisand, Jeff Bridges and Cher – stars of the Peter Bogdonavich films The Last Picture Show, What’s Up, Doc? and Mask – remembered the late director today. “Having Peter Bogdonavich as my first acting teacher in my first film, The Last Picture Show, was a blessing of enormous proportion,” Shepherd said in a statement provided to Deadline. “There are simply no words to express my feelings over this deepest of losses. May Peter live long in all our memories.” In addition to The Last Picture Show (1971), Shepherd starred in Bogdonavich’s Daisy Miller (1974) and At Long Last Love (1975). Shepherd’s...
MOVIES
HipHopDX.com

Houston Rapper D-Bando Dies From COVID-19 Complications

Following a battle with COVID-19, Houston rapper and producer D-Bando has succumbed to the disease. According to The Box Houston, D-Bando passed away on Wednesday (January 5), due to complications from the sickness. Numerous artists from Texas offered their condolences in the wake of D-Bando’s passing including Slim Thug’s official...
HOUSTON, TX
coolhunting.com

Best of CH 2021: Listen Up

Whether buying records, sharing songs, making collaborative playlists or seeing live performances, our voracity for music seems to be never-ending. Our favorite releases from this year vary and, like the year itself (unsteady, unpredictable, at times joyous and others disquieting), follow no clear theme. While genres continue to be less important and harder to define, we found ourselves grounded by elements of neo-soul, loosened up by laidback R&B, uplifted by lavish nu disco, calmed by atmospheric experimentation and soothed by slow-burning orchestration. While the songs and artists varied and the feelings followed suit, one thing remains: music moves us, and endures as an oftentimes essential escape.
MUSIC
fangirlish.com

‘Emily In Paris’ 2×09 Review: “Scents and Sensibility”

Life is really fucking complicated, but that’s why you have to do your best to keep complications to a minimum and keep complications apart. There is no way in hell that I would let parts of my life meet other parts of life. Complicated is not something that I particularly like to do.
TV SERIES
nichegamer.com

Niche Spotlight – Brutal Orchestra

Today’s Niche Spotlight is Brutal Orchestra, a surreal roguelite RPG set in Purgatory by Maceo bob Mair, Nicolás Delgado, and Hellbent Games. Brutal Orchestra is based on the absurdist and surreal art of Hieronymus Bosch. You awaken in Purgatory after being murdered. Confused and alone, you are given an offer by a strange fiend named Bosch. Help him out, and Bosch will tell you how to get revenge.
ENTERTAINMENT
coolhunting.com

Three Surreal Signature Cocktails from Allegory at the Eaton DC

Behind the bookshelves of the Radical Library at the Eaton DC—an innovative hotel in Washington, DC that’s been designed for thoughtful travelers with a concern for activism—one finds Allegory, an immersive cocktail bar of exceptional quality adorned with Alice in Wonderland-inspired murals. Deke Dunne, Allegory’s head bartender and beverage director, has been there since the venue’s opening in 2018. And during his tenure, he’s brought an exploratory urgency to the craft of cocktail-making. Wyoming-born Dunne has been bartending since he was 21. He also stepped away from a nine-year political career to place hospitality first. And seeing him hustle behind the bar while explaining why he loves what he’s doing is a perfect (and authentic) pairing for his elaborate concoctions.
WASHINGTON, DC
Variety

‘Dune’ Sound Experts Bring Sci-Fi ‘Realism’ to Outer Space

Sound is one of the most important and misunderstood elements in filmmaking, and sound for sci-fi films adds another degree of difficulty. “Dune,” directed by Denis Villeneuve, boasts two supervising sound editors, Mark Mangini and Theo Green, who worked on the film for 18 months. “Science fiction is always complex,” says Mangini. “Theo and I called it ‘universe building.’ It’s a blank slate because nothing — people, machines, technology — exists, so all of it has to be invented. In the ‘Dune’ universe, we have ornithopters, dream sequences, the Voice, this palette of unknown things that make sound, which we had to...
MOVIES
The Guardian

Fall in love with art: delight in collecting paintings

Some people are art collectors. I’m not one of those. I’m not rich enough and, even if I were, I’m not interested in that kind of acquisition. I’m just someone who likes pictures a lot and who buys as many as I possibly can. Naturally, this depends – mostly – on my funds at any given moment. But not exclusively. When my passion first overcame me, after all, I was about as broke as it was possible for a salaried person to be.
VISUAL ART
IndieWire

‘The Silent Sea’ Finds a New Horror on the Moon in Netflix Space Drama

[This post originally appeared as part of Recommendation Machine, IndieWire’s daily TV picks feature.] Where to Watch ‘The Silent Sea’: Netflix One way that “The Silent Sea” separates itself from its space story counterparts is that it almost never relies on claustrophobia. Even though much of the eight-episode series takes place at a research station on the moon, the interiors have high ceilings, the corridors are relatively wide, and the science labs are well-stocked with a decent amount of space. When this team travels around the lunar base, in search of an important artifact to bring to Earth, you usually get to...
TV SERIES
The Daily Planet

'The Unknown Zone'

Local artist Brooke Einbender, the person behind Mindbender Art, is one of many talented, passionate and creative souls that grace the streets of Telluride. In fact, after living in New York City, she moved to Telluride because of the arts community. According to her website, Einbender views herself as a “leading pioneer in the exploration of XR art (extended reality art) and community-based VR (virtual reality) collaboration.”
TELLURIDE, CO
Variety

‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ Blew Up De La Soul’s ‘The Magic Number’ — So Why Isn’t the Song on Streaming Services?

Pioneering hip-hop group De La Soul landed the kind of song placement in a blockbuster film that most artists dream of: A major spot for their 1989 song “Three Is a Magic Number” in the end credits of “Spider-Man: No Way Home,” which, with more than $1.4 billion thus far in ticket sales, has been a rare runaway success in the pandemic film industry. Yet, to the disappointment if not outrage of many fans, the song is not available on streaming services and will not be anytime soon, due to longstanding legal issues that last year made major steps toward being...
MOVIES

