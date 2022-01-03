Unknown Mortal Orchestra: SB-09

CAMA’s International Series has been one of Santa Barbara’s most precious cultural treasures for over a century. This fantastic resource brings the world’s top symphony orchestras to town for concerts that allow us to experience the thrill of hearing what audiences in the great musical capitals do without the time and expense of traveling to Europe or beyond. On Tuesday, January 11, the International Series recommences at The Granada Theatre for the first time since March 2020. The Royal Philharmonic Orchestra will be led by Vasily Petrenko, who became its music director less than a year ago. It’s an occasion for celebration, even as we accept the responsibility that comes with attending live concerts under the present challenging circumstances.

SANTA BARBARA, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO