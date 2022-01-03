ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Despite loss, Jets offensive line made progress against Bucs

By Tribune News Service
OCRegister
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe O-line deserves its flowers again. The Jets offensive line dominated the trenches for the second week in a row against a still very strong Tampa Bay Buccaneers defense — the Bucs were without Pro Bowl outside linebackers Shaq Barrett and Jason Pierre-Paul. Last week, the Jets ran...

