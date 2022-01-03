ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WATCH: Barnes talks No. 18 Vols' SEC home opener

By Wes Rucker
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTennessee basketball coach Rick Barnes had plenty to say during his Monday meeting with reporters. Barnes and his 18th-ranked Vols host Ole Miss on Wednesday in an SEC home opener at Thompson-Boling Arena,...

247sports.com

WATCH: Rick Barnes Reacts to Vols’ Comeback Win Over Ole Miss

Tennessee head coach Rick Barnes met with the media on Wednesday night after the Vols’ big win in Knoxville. Tennessee had a comeback victory over the Rebels on Wednesday which marks the Vols’ first SEC win of the season. Additionally, with the win, Tennessee now moves to 10-3 on the season.
KNOXVILLE, TN
Defense, rebounding keeping Vols in games when shots aren't falling

The flashback was obvious and unavoidable. The Tennessee offense that showed up Wednesday night against Ole Miss looked a lot like the one at Madison Square Garden a month ago, against Texas Tech in the Jimmy V Classic. The Vols started 1-for-15 from the field against Ole Miss and went...
NBA
On3.com

Former Alabama receiver announces transfer destination

When you recruit at the wide receiver position the way the Alabama Crimson Tide does, a transfer is bound to happen. The first domino has fallen, with a redshirt sophomore moving out of Tuscaloosa. On Wednesday, Xavier Williams announced he would be heading West and transferring to Utah State. He...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
iheart.com

WFT, the Washington Football Team, will become known as....drumroll please!

The football team that became the Washington Redskins was founded in 1932 as the Boston Braves. The team was renamed the Redskins in 1933 still playing in Boston. Later the team moved to Washington in 1937. On July 3, 2020, Washington announced after receiving pressure from Nike and FedEx to change the name, that they would begin the process of considering alternatives. This is the first time an NFL team has changed its name since the Tennessee Oilers became the Tennessee Titans in 1999. Starting with the 2020 season, the team temporarily became the “Washington Football Team”. Now word is they will announce they new name on Feb 2 and these are reportedly the final six considerations. Which one do YOU pick. Personally, from this list I'd probably pick Red Hogs because that ties in some tradition.
NFL
Tennessee State
Alabama State
LSU football: Interim coach Brad Davis opens up on Brian Kelly, Tigers' future

LSU interim head football coach Brad Davis walked off the field with his held high following Tuesday night's 42-20 Texas Bowl loss to Kansas State, doing so with the knowledge his players gave everything they had against the Wildcats. As a new era now begins for the Tigers with Brian Kelly as head coach, Davis believes the program is in great hands as it looks to getting back to being a national championship contender.
COLLEGE SPORTS
Rick Barnes
The Spun

Michigan Quarterback Entered The Transfer Portal Thursday

Michigan beat Ohio State, won the Big Ten and earned a trip to the College Football Playoff. That hasn’t stopped a number of Wolverines – including a quarterback – from entering the transfer portal since falling to Georgia in the semi-final. Michigan quarterback Daniel Villari has entered...
NFL
The Spun

5-Star Running Back Zach Evans Announces Transfer

Zach Evans, a former five-star running back and TCU transfer, will have a new home in 2022. Evans made his transfer decision on Monday morning, announcing he’s heading to the SEC. “I would like to announce that I plan to enroll at the … University of Mississippi,” Evans said...
NFL
#Thompson Boling Arena#Covid#Sec Network
The Spun

Longtime College Football, NFL Coach Has Died At 70

The college football world received heartbreaking news this Wednesday afternoon. Former Syracuse head coach Greg Robinson has passed away. Robinson was 70 years old. His son, Dominic, said he passed away from a form of Alzheimer’s Disease. Before he went on to become the head coach of Syracuse’s football...
NFL
The Spun

College Football World Reacts To Wednesday’s Michigan Coaching News

On Wednesday morning, the college football world learned that the Michigan Wolverines were losing a top assistant coach. According to a report from insider Pete Thamel, USC is hiring Michigan’s Shaun Nua to be the team’s defensive line coach. As Thamel noted, Nua coach star pass rushers Aidan Hutchinson and David Ojabo – who will be first-round picks in 2022.
NFL
The Spun

QB Zach Calzada Announces Transfer To Rival Program

Zach Calzada may have left Texas A&M, but quarterback announced today he’ll be staying in the SEC West for his next program. Calzada revealed moments ago on Twitter that he’ll continue his college career at Auburn. He’ll be eligible immediately for the Tigers after spending his last three seasons at A&M.
COLLEGE SPORTS
College Sports
Basketball
Sports
On3.com

Vanderbilt students not allowed to attend Kentucky game

Vanderbilt hosts Kentucky Tuesday night, but Vandy students will NOT be allowed to make Memorial magic. A well-planted mole on West End shared an email Vanderbilt students received this week from campus administrators. With COVID cases skyrocketing in Nashville and across the country, Vanderbilt delayed the start of the spring semester. They’re also prohibiting students from attending home sporting events until at least January 24 as part of the “Commodores Care” quiet period. Keep in mind that the general public is allowed into Memorial Gym, albeit with proof of vaccination or a negative COVID test. (So, heads up if you’re planning on coming Tuesday.)
NASHVILLE, TN
