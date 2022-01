When it comes to anime, fans know not all years are equal when it comes to output. Quantity over quality has become a mindset in the industry, but even still, a few banger schedules have debuted in the last five years. While some may prefer old-school shows from the '90s, anime has thrived in a big way this past decade. And now, fans are buzzing as they believe 2022 will be one of the industry's best yet.

COMICS ・ 3 DAYS AGO