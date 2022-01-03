ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elk Grove Police Chief Announces Intent To Retire This Year

 4 days ago
ELK GROVE (CBS13) – The Elk Grove police chief has announced that he will be retiring in 2022.

In a public statement issued Monday, Chief Timony Albright announced his intent to retire from the Department. While the exact date of his departure hasn’t been announced, it’s expected to happen in March, the Department says.

About his retirement, Albright issued a statement Monday that reads, in part:

“It has been an honor to work alongside the men and women of the Elk Grove Police Department who work with passion and empathy to keep Elk Grove safe and thriving. Coming to Elk Grove for the final chapter of my career has been most rewarding. I look forward to watching the Department continue to advance its culture of professionalism and community connection and while I will certainly miss the daily interactions with our amazing staff and community members…”

Chief Timothy Albright (credit: EGPD)

In addition to working with the Elk Grove Police Department, Albright has reportedly held positions with the University of California Medical Center and the Placer County and Sacramento County Sheriff’s offices.

“He has supported numerous programs that have better-connected law enforcement with our community and we are a stronger and safer city thanks to his leadership,” said Elk Grove Mayor Bobbie Singh-Allen.

The next chief has not been named.

