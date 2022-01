2021’s Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City acts as a reset for the franchise’s film segment, following the events of the video games to a more faithful degree than previous iterations. Many references will be easily recognizable to those with even a cursory knowledge of the franchise, such as characters, outfits, and zombies. However, in a movie that relies on imagery and story elements from several different video games (some of which are over twenty years old), some details will inevitably be missed. We’ve crafted a guide to the Easter eggs and references sprinkled throughout the film. Beware of spoilers ahead.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 14 DAYS AGO