ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pearland, TX

Neighbors Emergency Center now accepting BlueCross BlueShield, Aetna, Cigna

By Andy Yanez
Community Impact Houston
Community Impact Houston
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Neighbors Emergency Center locations in Pearland and Pasadena are now in network with BlueCross BlueShield, Aetna and Cigna, the company announced in a...

communityimpact.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Community Impact Houston

TAG-Houston marks 10 years advocating for mobility infrastructure in region

Transportation Advocacy Group-Houston Region is celebrating its 10th anniversary in 2022 beginning in January, Executive Director Andrea French said. As a coalition of businesses, local governments and community organizations, TAG-Houston advocates for funding of transportation infrastructure in an effort to improve mobility in the region, according to information on its website. The organization’s mailing address is 2925 Richmond Ave., Ste. 1200, Houston, but as of January it moved its physical offices to 2339 Commerce St., Ste. 151, Houston. 832-459-5116. www.taghouston.org.
HOUSTON, TX
Community Impact Houston

Texas Medical Center coronavirus update: Greater Houston average case numbers highest of the pandemic

Harris County has reached a new height in COVID-19 cases, averaging 5,645 new cases a day, according to the Texas Medical Center. In its weekly COVID-19 data update, the Texas Medical Center reported its ICU space as 90% full. Medical center officials are reporting an average of 401 new patients admitted per day this last week, twice the average number of admittance the week prior.
HARRIS COUNTY, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Center, TX
City
Houston, TX
City
Pasadena, TX
City
Pearland, TX
Local
Texas Health
Community Impact Houston

Community Impact Houston

Houston, TX
15K+
Followers
10K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Hyperlocal news coverage from 12 Houston-area markets

 https://communityimpact.com/news/houston/

Comments / 0

Community Policy