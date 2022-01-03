Neighbors Emergency Center now accepting BlueCross BlueShield, Aetna, Cigna

Transportation Advocacy Group-Houston Region is celebrating its 10th anniversary in 2022 beginning in January, Executive Director Andrea French said. As a coalition of businesses, local governments and community organizations, TAG-Houston advocates for funding of transportation infrastructure in an effort to improve mobility in the region, according to information on its website. The organization’s mailing address is 2925 Richmond Ave., Ste. 1200, Houston, but as of January it moved its physical offices to 2339 Commerce St., Ste. 151, Houston. 832-459-5116. www.taghouston.org.

