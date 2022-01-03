Fire Island deer management plan

It was a Christmas miracle for one of Rudolph’s relatives, a fawn, now named Drummer Boy. On December 23, the baby deer was found dazed and dehydrated next to his mother who had passed away after being hit by a car in Middle Island. The Strong Island Animal Rescue League picked up the deer, which was in critical condition and in a coma-like state, and transported him to Sweetbriar Nature Center in Smithtown. He was given fluids and provided heating pads, and within a few minutes he was drinking on his own and standing. The deer is doing well and will be released when he recovers. View of video of the deer on the Sweetbriar Facebook page.

MIDDLE ISLAND, NY ・ 9 DAYS AGO