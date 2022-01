NAPLES, Fla. (CBS12) — Gov. DeSantis announced plans to distribute at home COVID testing kits and getting access to monoclonal antibody treatments. During a news conference in Naples on Tuesday, the governor says they asked the federal government for about 40 thousand doses of monoclonal antibodies this week but were only given 12 thousand. The governor goes on to say it's not enough for a state that inhabits 22 million people, not including the snowbirds and tourist that come to Florida during this time.

NAPLES, FL ・ 3 DAYS AGO