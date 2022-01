Next time someone accuses you of being a night owl, here's a term to toss back at them: delayed sleep phase syndrome (DSPS). This is pretty much what it sounds like: your sleep schedule is "delayed," or pushed back later than most people's. You fall asleep later, you wake up later. You're still getting a full night of sleep: it just starts and ends later than everyone else. "It's a situation where you're out of sync with the outside world," said Rafael Pelayo, MD, professor of psychiatry and behavioral sciences at the Stanford Center For Sleep Sciences and Medicine. "When you're left to your own schedule, you're completely fine."

MENTAL HEALTH ・ 13 HOURS AGO