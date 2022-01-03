ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Sports

Huskers offer O-lineman who has become popular portal target

By Brian Christopherson
247Sports
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDonovan Raiola doesn't seem done putting together his room for 2022. The Huskers have already added two offensive linemen from the portal since the season ended and Nebraska is obviously still pushing for more on that front, with an offer extended on Monday to J.D. DiRenzo, a 6-6, 315-pound lineman out...

247sports.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Former Dallas Cowboys Great Has Died At 78

A former Dallas Cowboys great has passed away at the age of 78. The NFC East franchise announced on Wednesday night that former offensive lineman Ralph Neely passed away earlier this week. Neely was one of the best offensive linemen in franchise history. He was a 13-year standout for the...
NFL
On3.com

Former Alabama receiver announces transfer destination

When you recruit at the wide receiver position the way the Alabama Crimson Tide does, a transfer is bound to happen. The first domino has fallen, with a redshirt sophomore moving out of Tuscaloosa. On Wednesday, Xavier Williams announced he would be heading West and transferring to Utah State. He...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
iheart.com

WFT, the Washington Football Team, will become known as....drumroll please!

The football team that became the Washington Redskins was founded in 1932 as the Boston Braves. The team was renamed the Redskins in 1933 still playing in Boston. Later the team moved to Washington in 1937. On July 3, 2020, Washington announced after receiving pressure from Nike and FedEx to change the name, that they would begin the process of considering alternatives. This is the first time an NFL team has changed its name since the Tennessee Oilers became the Tennessee Titans in 1999. Starting with the 2020 season, the team temporarily became the “Washington Football Team”. Now word is they will announce they new name on Feb 2 and these are reportedly the final six considerations. Which one do YOU pick. Personally, from this list I'd probably pick Red Hogs because that ties in some tradition.
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Maryland State
State
Minnesota State
State
West Virginia State
State
Nebraska State
247Sports

LSU football: Interim coach Brad Davis opens up on Brian Kelly, Tigers' future

LSU interim head football coach Brad Davis walked off the field with his held high following Tuesday night's 42-20 Texas Bowl loss to Kansas State, doing so with the knowledge his players gave everything they had against the Wildcats. As a new era now begins for the Tigers with Brian Kelly as head coach, Davis believes the program is in great hands as it looks to getting back to being a national championship contender.
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

Longtime College Football, NFL Coach Has Died At 70

The college football world received heartbreaking news this Wednesday afternoon. Former Syracuse head coach Greg Robinson has passed away. Robinson was 70 years old. His son, Dominic, said he passed away from a form of Alzheimer’s Disease. Before he went on to become the head coach of Syracuse’s football...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Donovan Raiola
Person
Scott Frost
The Spun

Michigan Quarterback Entered The Transfer Portal Thursday

Michigan beat Ohio State, won the Big Ten and earned a trip to the College Football Playoff. That hasn’t stopped a number of Wolverines – including a quarterback – from entering the transfer portal since falling to Georgia in the semi-final. Michigan quarterback Daniel Villari has entered...
NFL
thefocus.news

Who is Kedon Slovis' stunning girlfriend Kate as USC QB enters transfer portal?

We reveal more about Kedon Slovis’ stunning girlfriend Kate McKay after it was announced the USC quarterback had entered the transfer portal. On Monday, 13 December, it was revealed USC quarterback Kedon Slovis had officially entered the transfer portal. Slovis, a junior in 2021, first came on the scene in 2019 when he earned a starting spot on the Trojans as a true freshman.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Huskers#Kevin Williams#Cowboys#American Football#Fcs#Sacred Heart University#Texas Tech#All American#Omaha North#Nu
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Wednesday’s Teddy Bridgewater News

An up and down first season with the Denver Broncos is going to end on a low note for quarterback Teddy Bridgewater. After missing the last two games with a concussion, the Broncos are shutting Bridgewater down to end the season. He is heading to injured reserve and will miss their season finale against the Kansas City Chiefs.
NFL
The Spun

College Football World Reacts To Wednesday’s Michigan Coaching News

On Wednesday morning, the college football world learned that the Michigan Wolverines were losing a top assistant coach. According to a report from insider Pete Thamel, USC is hiring Michigan’s Shaun Nua to be the team’s defensive line coach. As Thamel noted, Nua coach star pass rushers Aidan Hutchinson and David Ojabo – who will be first-round picks in 2022.
NFL
The Spun

QB Zach Calzada Announces Transfer To Rival Program

Zach Calzada may have left Texas A&M, but quarterback announced today he’ll be staying in the SEC West for his next program. Calzada revealed moments ago on Twitter that he’ll continue his college career at Auburn. He’ll be eligible immediately for the Tigers after spending his last three seasons at A&M.
COLLEGE SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Purdue University
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Sports
Texas Tech University
College
Syracuse University
NewsBreak
Rutgers University
The Spun

Michael Wilbon Reveals His Top Pick For Bears Job

Barring a sudden change of heart, Matt Nagy is not expected to return to the Chicago Bears next season. Assuming he’s on his way out, that’ll open up the door for the Bears to hire an intriguing coach in the offseason. During this Wednesday’s edition of Pardon The...
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy