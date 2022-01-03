ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Behind Viral Videos

To Find Growth on TikTok, Marketers Need to Think Granular and Niche

By Jess Zafarris
AdWeek
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOver the past two years, TikTok has triggered a fundamental reinvention of both...

www.adweek.com

Comments / 0

Related
AdWeek

Why the Metaverse Will Reshape Digital Marketing For Decades to Come

Once every decade or so, something new comes along to transform the marketing industry. If you draw a through-line from radio and television to the advent of the internet and, most recently, digital channels like search, social and mobile, you’d find one common principle: that first-mover advantage pays off handsomely for the businesses who master new, paradigm-shaking channels early.
TECHNOLOGY
AdWeek

How Marketers Can Best Harness Their First-Party Assets for Personalization

For many decades, marketers have understood the value of first-party data. First prevalent in offline marketing efforts, we’re now seeing offline-to-online conversion of first-party assets in recent years. At SXM Media, we’ve also seen a steady increase in marketers’ use of their own data for the last five years,...
TECHNOLOGY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Marketers
AdWeek

WarnerMedia Sets Comscore, iSpot.tv and VideoAmp for Its Measurement Alternative

WarnerMedia has taken a big step in its efforts to create a measurement alternative to Nielsen—and for now, it’s keeping the measurement behemoth on the sidelines as it does so. Jason Lynch. Jason Lynch is TV editor at Adweek, overseeing trends, technology, personalities and programming across broadcast, cable...
ECONOMY
AdWeek

WarnerMedia and ViacomCBS Are 'Exploring' Selling The CW

Earlier this week, The CW chairman and CEO Mark Pedowitz was among the TV execs who told Adweek his top priority for 2022: “After getting back to the office, exploring new ways to thrive.”. Jason Lynch. Jason Lynch is TV editor at Adweek, overseeing trends, technology, personalities and programming...
TV & VIDEOS
Deadline

Cinedigm Acquires Digital Media Rights, A Specialist In Asian Streaming Fare, Social Curation And Digital Advertising

Cinedigm, which has been steadily expanding its streaming portfolio in recent years, is adding 10 new channels, 7,500 titles and entering the ad network business by acquiring Digital Media Rights. Founded by Michael Hong and David Chu, DMR is a distributor, channel and ad network operator and social video curator. The privately held company is understood to be profitable, with more than $10 million a year in revenue, according to a person familiar with its books. Financial terms were not specified in the announcement of the deal, but a source pegged it in the $20 million to $25 million range. After the transaction,...
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TikTok
NewsBreak
Meme
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Behind Viral Videos
TechRadar

The best organic marketing strategies for small business

You’re ready to market your small business, and you have several strategies available to you. Will you market yourself through Facebook or Twitter, pay for ads on Google Search, invest in great website content, or start to build out your email list?. When you’re developing your marketing strategy and...
SMALL BUSINESS
ABC 4

The scary new trend on TikTok and why you should find your ‘flow’

On GTU Hour 2 this morning – New years often come with new resolutions. Get back in shape. Read more. Make more time for friends and family. My list of resolutions might not look quite the same as yours, but each of our resolutions represents a plan for something new, or at least a little bit different. As you craft your 2022 resolutions, I hope that you will add one that is also on my list: feel more flow. Psychologist Mihály Csíkszentmihályi’s research on flow started in the 1970s. He has called it the “secret to happiness.” Flow is a state of “optimal experience” that each of us can incorporate into our everyday lives. One characterized by immense joy that makes a life worth living. So how do you get more flow in your life? Tune in or click here: https://www.sciencealert.com/the-science-of-why-flow-states-feel-so-good-according-to-a-cognitive-scientist.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
TechCrunch

5 growth marketing predictions for 2022

All of this new money has meant heavier investments in growth marketing throughout 2021. The heavier investments have occurred during uncertain times, with startups scrambling to find ways to measure iOS conversions and unlock TikTok as a new channel. Last year, I wrote a column on my predictions for 2021,...
MARKETS
HeySoCal

8 Ways to Market Your Business on TikTok

From Dunkin’ Donuts to the NBA, countless brands have hitched a ride on TikTok, the latest social media bandwagon. Since its launch in 2018, the user-generated, video-based app quickly grew from its China origin to an international sensation. With nods to its predecessor, Vine (RIP), TikTok turns nearly every content creator into a top-tier video editor and storyteller. The platform delights millions of users with its endless stream of FYP (For You Page) content, that is specifically geared towards your searches, interests, and frequently viewed subject matter.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
HackerNoon

10 Tips to Improve Your TikTok Marketing Strategy

These 10 TikTok marketing strategies tips will help you enhance your online presence and ace the online marketing game! The platform TikTok has managed to gain enormous attention over the past few years. It is an eye-candy platform for internet users to consume content while unearthing different brands and services. We recommend you choose the hashtags precisely as they will help your videos stand out in slightly less popular categories. Stay updated with the latest TikTok trends and bring them in your videos. Like any other social media platform, TikTok encourages frequent engagement engagement.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
Denver Post

Retailers find TikTok a “sunny place” for advertising

Ever since young Americans began their exodus from commercial television to streaming services and social media, advertisers have searched for the digital equivalent of home shopping channels, a place online where users might engage with ads rather than just quickly clicking past them. Now, they think they are closer to...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS

Comments / 0

Community Policy