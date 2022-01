In the cannabis world, the vast majority of plant-touching operators are heavily investing in CPG offerings and retail experiences as cannabis breaks into the mainstream consumer sector. However, these successful operators often lack the tools and accessories to support their burgeoning product lines. Curating compelling accessories for target consumer audiences remains an afterthought for most dispensaries. Not only is this inconvenient to customers who have to go to more than one shop to purchase everything they need, it is also a missed revenue opportunity for retailers in states where it’s legal to sell accessories in-store.

