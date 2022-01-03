ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Kings look to contain LeBron James, Lakers

By Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=22IyeB_0dbswM0z00

The Sacramento Kings will look to derail LeBron James and the Lakers when they visit Los Angeles for a duel of Pacific Division rivals Tuesday night.

James had his run of 30-point games end at seven straight on Sunday, but still managed a game-high 26 as the Lakers won a second in a row, 108-103 at home over the Minnesota Timberwolves. The victory came even though the Lakers were outrebounded 56-28.

“We’re playing good basketball of late,” James said after his team’s third win in four games following a five-game losing streak. “Even with some of the losses we’ve had, we’re still trending in the right direction.”

Among the Lakers’ disappointing defeats earlier in the season was a 141-137, triple-overtime loss dealt them by the visiting Kings in November. James was among five Lakers to score in double figures in the loss with 30, but Sacramento prevailed with greater depth, getting 34 from De’Aaron Fox and 12 or more from six others.

The Kings also had that depth of scorers on full display in their 115-113 home win over the Miami Heat on Sunday, with Buddy Hield (26 points) and Fox (24) leading the way.

Fox provided the winning points on a pair of free throws with 6.2 seconds to go, then was quick to note the contribution of Damian Jones to the win.

“Offensively, defensively … he’s been able to do a lot of things for us,” Fox said of Jones, who had 18 points and 10 rebounds in the win. “He’s done a great job.”

The Kings have done a great job in recent trips to Los Angeles. They’ve gone 2-0 in their ventures south this season, including a 124-115 victory over the Los Angeles Clippers.

Meanwhile, the Lakers (1-0) and Clippers (1-1) have won two of three matchups in Sacramento.

The Kings and Lakers will meet again in the California capital on Jan. 12.

That game will come after the Lakers complete their current five-game homestand. They’ve opened with wins over the Portland Trail Blazers and Timberwolves, with the Atlanta Hawks and Memphis Grizzlies on deck.

Malik Monk and Carmelo Anthony have complemented James and Russell Westbrook well on the homestand, Monk with 18 and 22 points, Anthony with 16 and 14.

Monk had 22 points and Anthony 14 when the Lakers won 117-92 at Sacramento in November.

The win over Miami completed a six-game Kings homestand that began with two straight losses amid heavy COVID-19 absences and finished with three wins in four games with a mostly healthy roster and the return of interim coach Alvin Gentry.

Jones, the first-round draft pick of the Golden State Warriors in 2016, took advantage of the plethora of unavailable players to build momentum for his recent productive run, during which he had double-figure points or rebounds in three of four games before Sunday’s second career double-double.

His first (17 points, 11 rebounds) came last May for the Kings against Memphis.

The Lakers remain without Anthony Davis, out with a knee injury, while the most significant King unlikely to play is Terence Davis, who has missed the last three games with a sprained left ankle.

–Field Level Media

More must-reads:

Comments / 0

Related
Larry Brown Sports

Former Lakers guard has harsh words for team, Russell Westbrook

One former Los Angeles Lakers player thinks that the team is looking more like the Fakers right now. Speaking this week on Draymond Green’s podcast for “The Volume,” retired Hall of Fame guard Gary Payton discussed this year’s Lakers and reacted to the comparisons that have been drawn to Payton’s 2003-04 Lakers team. He also focused on the play of Lakers guard Russell Westbrook.
NBA
fadeawayworld.net

Instagram Model Sofia Jamora Denies She Had An Affair With LeBron James: “1. I Was Never With LeBron Nor Do I Know Who He Is And 2. I’m Not White."

LeBron James has been dragged into a controversy involving an Instagram model who is allegedly seeing the Los Angeles Lakers superstar. Sofia Jamora has fired back at reports suggesting she's had an affair with The King. Last year, Erza Haliti, a former Miss Idaho who's married to New Orleans Saints...
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Spun

2 Lakers Players Reportedly Being Made Available For Trades

Two Los Angeles Lakers are reportedly on the trading block as the deadline approaches. Per ESPN’s Brian Windhorst, LA is looking to move on from center DeAndre Jordan and/or wing Ken Bazemore in an effort to clear roster spots. “So they already offloaded a player in [Rajon] Rondo to...
NBA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
The Spun

Lakers Reportedly Signing Former First Round Draft Pick

The Los Angeles Lakers are likely to sign former first-round pick Stanley Johnson to a new 10-day contract on Thursday, according to a report from ESPN insider Dave McMenamin. Johnson, an Anaheim native, just recently wrapped up his first 10-day with the Lakers, which came through hardship exemption contract. While multiple members LA’s roster battled COVID-19, the 25-year-old filled in admirably, averaging 6.8 points and 2.8 rebounds in 25.2 minutes per contest.
NBA
NBA Analysis Network

This Heat-Lakers Trade Lands Anthony Davis In Miami

The Los Angeles Lakers do not look like a team that will be competing for a title this NBA season. They are only 20-19, but as long as LeBron James is healthy, they cannot be counted out. Even at 37-years old, he is proving that age is just a number as he is as dominant as ever.
NBA
The Spun

LeBron James Calls For NBA Announcer To Be Fired

During Wednesday night’s game between the Houston Rockets and Washington Wizards, broadcaster Glenn Consor made a very controversial remark. Shortly after Kevin Porter Jr. hit a clutch shot for the Rockets, Consor made a reference to the guard’s father. “You’ve got to give credit,” Consor said on the...
NBA
fadeawayworld.net

Gary Payton Shuts Down Comparisons Between LeBron James' Lakers And The 2004 Superteam: "I Think We Were In Our Prime, A Lot Of Us Was Way More In Our Prime Than They Were.”

The Los Angeles Lakers are one of the most storied franchises in NBA history and have boasted incredible teams during that time. The Showtime Lakers, the Kobe-Shaq tandem, Kobe with Pau Gasol, a number of teams come to mind when talking about the best teams ever assembled by the franchise.
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Russell Westbrook
Person
Lebron James
Person
Carmelo Anthony
Person
Javonte Green
Person
Anthony Davis
Person
Damian Jones
Person
Klay Thompson
Person
Buddy Hield
Person
Terence Davis
Person
Malik Monk
Person
Alvin Gentry
fadeawayworld.net

Jalen Rose Has Made A Statement That Lakers Fans Will Not Like To Hear: "You Got LeBron Playing Like A Superstar But The Reality Of Our Eye Test, We Know This Team Ain’t Winning A Championship."

Before the start of the 2021-22 NBA season, most analysts believed that the Los Angeles Lakers would be one of the most dominant teams. Fast forward to now, but there are still no signs of the dominance that the Lakers were expected to show. The only bright thing for the...
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lakers#The Sacramento Kings#Pacific Division#The Los Angeles Clippers
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Los Angeles Lakers
NBA Teams
Sacramento Kings
NBA Teams
New York Knicks
NewsBreak
Basketball
NBA Teams
Los Angeles Clippers
NBA Teams
Memphis Grizzlies
NewsBreak
Sports
NBA Teams
Atlanta Hawks
NBA Teams
Minnesota Timberwolves
NBA Teams
Miami Heat
fadeawayworld.net

LeBron James Indirectly Points To Russell Westbrook After Lakers Win Against Kings: "We Won The Game Because We Did Not Turn The Ball Over Tonight."

The Los Angeles Lakers are finally above .500 after a couple of tumultuous weeks, struggling with injuries, health and safety protocols, and their usual problems on the court. They beat the Sacramento Kings at Crypto.com Arena to win their 20th game of the season, which places them at 7th in the Western Conference standings.
NBA
Sportsnaut

Sportsnaut

34K+
Followers
32K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

We're all about NFL, CFB, NBA, and MLB news, rumors and lists. Sportsnaut.com prides itself on being #NautOpinionated.

 https://sportsnaut.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy