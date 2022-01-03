ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Law

Judge orders mediation for Purdue, Sacklers over opioid settlement

By Maria Chutchian
Reuters
Reuters
 4 days ago
(Reuters) - A U.S. judge on Monday ordered mediation in the Purdue Pharma bankruptcy, calling for the company, the Sackler family members that own it and nine states to determine whether they can reach a new opioid litigation settlement by Jan. 14.

U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Robert Drain in White Plains, New York, issued an order directing the parties to negotiate changes to a previous deal rejected by another judge in December that provided the Sacklers protection against future opioid litigation. U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Shelley Chapman is serving as the mediator.

If they do not reach a deal by then, the mediation will end and litigation will continue.

