Hot 99.1 welcomes the Black History Month Step Show to the Palace Theater Sunday, February 20th and we want to send you to the show!. All you have to do is enter between now and Sunday, January 9th using the form below for your chance to win. We have a month to prepare for this awesome event and you can get your tickets with Hot 99.1. Be on the lookout for additional ways to win!

MUSIC ・ 2 DAYS AGO