Terps DL Sam Okuayinonu declares for the 2022 NFL draft; transfers find new homes | NOTES

By Ryan McFadden, Baltimore Sun
 4 days ago

Maryland football graduate student defensive lineman Sam Okuayinonu announced Monday that he will declare for the 2022 NFL draft, joining teammate and tight end Chigoziem Okonkwo.

Okuayinonu, a native of Liberia, played in three seasons with the Terps after transferring from Mesabi Range Community College. He was granted an extra year of eligibility because of the coronavirus pandemic and he took advantage.

“The COVID year gave me a chance to sit down and say, ‘Sam, if you made this type of jump from being here for one season to the next, imagine what happens if you stay and take advantage of this COVID year,’” Locksley said. “He was one of the guys that we allowed back and he took full advantage of it.”

Okuayinonu, who was named third team All-Big Ten, registered 55 tackles and six sacks and helped Maryland defeat Virginia Tech in the New Era Pinstripe Bowl , securing the program’s first winning season since 2014.

Okuayinonu’s success in 2021 might have inspired senior defensive lineman Ami Finau, who announced that he is returning to Maryland for a fifth season after being named honorable mention All-Big Ten.

Maryland transfers find new homes

Former Maryland freshman linebackers Terrence Lewis and Branden Jennings have found new homes after entering the transfer portal in November. Lewis, a former five-star recruit who didn’t play during the 2021 season as he was recovering from ACL surgery, has committed to Central Florida.

Meanwhile, Jennings committed to Kansas State on Sunday after showing promise, recording 23 tackles and a forced fumble in seven games (three starting appearances). However, he was slowed by a leg injury in the second half of the season.

On the offensive side, backup quarterback Reece Udinski announced he’s transferring to Richmond as a graduate student after one season with the Terps.

Udinski transferred to Maryland during the offseason after playing three years at Virginia Military Institute, where he threw for a school-record 7,877 passing yards. He will reunite with new Richmond offensive coordinator Billy Cosh, who spent the last two seasons at VMI in the same role.

Redshirt sophomore Taulia Tagovailoa has a stranglehold on the starting spot for the foreseeable future after he broke the program’s single-season passing yards record in 2021.

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
The Spun

Michigan Quarterback Entered The Transfer Portal Thursday

Michigan beat Ohio State, won the Big Ten and earned a trip to the College Football Playoff. That hasn’t stopped a number of Wolverines – including a quarterback – from entering the transfer portal since falling to Georgia in the semi-final. Michigan quarterback Daniel Villari has entered...
NFL
The Spun

Longtime College Football, NFL Coach Has Died At 70

The college football world received heartbreaking news this Wednesday afternoon. Former Syracuse head coach Greg Robinson has passed away. Robinson was 70 years old. His son, Dominic, said he passed away from a form of Alzheimer’s Disease. Before he went on to become the head coach of Syracuse’s football...
NFL
The Spun

Former NFL Player Auctioning Off Super Bowl Ring After Bankruptcy

Sports collectors searching for a Super Bowl ring are in luck. TMZ Sports has just reported that former Indianapolis Colts linebacker Gary Brackett is auctioning off two very lucrative items. Brackett is putting his Super Bowl XLI and AFC Championship rings up for action. The hope is that he can...
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Wednesday’s Teddy Bridgewater News

An up and down first season with the Denver Broncos is going to end on a low note for quarterback Teddy Bridgewater. After missing the last two games with a concussion, the Broncos are shutting Bridgewater down to end the season. He is heading to injured reserve and will miss their season finale against the Kansas City Chiefs.
NFL
The Spun

Former Steelers Player Shares True Feelings On Antonio Brown

A number of Antonio Brown’s current and former teammates have weighed in on his mid-game antics from this past weekend. Each and every one was shocked to see the Tampa Bay receiver strip off his jersey and storm to the locker room while the Buccaneers were taking on the New York Jets.
NFL
iheart.com

Washington Football Team's New Name May Have Been Accidentally Revealed

The Washington Football Team is set to finally reveal its new name and logo next month, but a website may have already spoiled the surprise. CBS Sports reports WashingtonAdmirals.com redirected to the team's official website, WashingtonFootball.com at the time of publication on Tuesday (January 4), nearly a full month ahead of the scheduled naming announcement on February 2.
NFL
The Spun

Michael Wilbon Reveals His Top Pick For Bears Job

Barring a sudden change of heart, Matt Nagy is not expected to return to the Chicago Bears next season. Assuming he’s on his way out, that’ll open up the door for the Bears to hire an intriguing coach in the offseason. During this Wednesday’s edition of Pardon The...
NFL
