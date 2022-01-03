Terps DL Sam Okuayinonu declares for the 2022 NFL draft; transfers find new homes | NOTES

Maryland football graduate student defensive lineman Sam Okuayinonu announced Monday that he will declare for the 2022 NFL draft, joining teammate and tight end Chigoziem Okonkwo.

Okuayinonu, a native of Liberia, played in three seasons with the Terps after transferring from Mesabi Range Community College. He was granted an extra year of eligibility because of the coronavirus pandemic and he took advantage.

“The COVID year gave me a chance to sit down and say, ‘Sam, if you made this type of jump from being here for one season to the next, imagine what happens if you stay and take advantage of this COVID year,’” Locksley said. “He was one of the guys that we allowed back and he took full advantage of it.”

Okuayinonu, who was named third team All-Big Ten, registered 55 tackles and six sacks and helped Maryland defeat Virginia Tech in the New Era Pinstripe Bowl , securing the program’s first winning season since 2014.

Okuayinonu’s success in 2021 might have inspired senior defensive lineman Ami Finau, who announced that he is returning to Maryland for a fifth season after being named honorable mention All-Big Ten.

Maryland transfers find new homes

Former Maryland freshman linebackers Terrence Lewis and Branden Jennings have found new homes after entering the transfer portal in November. Lewis, a former five-star recruit who didn’t play during the 2021 season as he was recovering from ACL surgery, has committed to Central Florida.

Meanwhile, Jennings committed to Kansas State on Sunday after showing promise, recording 23 tackles and a forced fumble in seven games (three starting appearances). However, he was slowed by a leg injury in the second half of the season.

On the offensive side, backup quarterback Reece Udinski announced he’s transferring to Richmond as a graduate student after one season with the Terps.

Udinski transferred to Maryland during the offseason after playing three years at Virginia Military Institute, where he threw for a school-record 7,877 passing yards. He will reunite with new Richmond offensive coordinator Billy Cosh, who spent the last two seasons at VMI in the same role.

Redshirt sophomore Taulia Tagovailoa has a stranglehold on the starting spot for the foreseeable future after he broke the program’s single-season passing yards record in 2021.