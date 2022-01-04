ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eagles put 12 on COVID-19 list with playoff spot in hand

ABC News
The Philadelphia Eagles have placed defensive tackle Fletcher Cox and tight end Dallas Goedert along with 10 others on the reserve/COVID-19 list Monday ahead of Saturday's regular-season finale against Dallas.

The Eagles (9-7) already have a playoff berth clinched with only the seeding still to be decided Saturday night when they host the Cowboys (11-5) as either the sixth or seventh seed in the NFC. Under the NFL's revised COVID-19 protocols, the Eagles could get all 12 back before kickoff.

Joining Cox and Goedert on the reserve list are linebackers Genard Avery and Alex Singleton, safeties Marcus Epps and Rodney McLeod, guard Nate Herbig, running backs Jordan Howard and Boston Scott, center Jason Kelce, cornerback Avonte Maddox and tight end Jack Stoll.

Philadelphia got one player back from the COVID-19 list, activating cornerback Andre Chachere.

The Denver Broncos (7-9), who lost to the Chargers on Sunday without several starters, placed kicker Brandon McManus and punter Sam Martin on the virus list Monday. Both could return for the season finale Saturday against Kansas City.

McManus kicked a 61-yard field goal in Denver's 34-13 loss to the Chargers, the longest road field goal in franchise history.

The Tennessee Titans (11-5), who could clinch the AFC's No. 1 seed with a win Sunday in Houston, activated wide receiver Julio Jones, linebacker Jayon Brown and reserve offensive lineman Kendall Lamm. The Titans got a roster exemption for Lamm with the roster currently at 54.

The Titans also got defensive back Briean Boddy-Calhoun back on the practice squad from the COVID-19 list. They put offensive lineman Paul Adams onto the practice squad’s reserve/COVID-19 list, the only player in that category from the Titans' most-recent COVID-19 outbreak.

The eliminated Minnesota Vikings placed five more players, including four starters, on the COVID-19 reserve list: backup safety Camryn Bynum, left guard Ezra Cleveland, left tackle Christian Darrisaw, linebacker Eric Kendricks and right tackle Brian O’Neill. They’ll be eligible to be cleared in time for the meaningless final game against Chicago if they’re asymptomatic.

Quarterback Kirk Cousins and linebacker Nick Vigil, who had to sit out Sunday night's 37-10 loss at Green Bay on COVID-19 reserve, also could return this week. The Vikings have had 29 players placed on the COVID-19 reserve list over the past nine weeks.

Green Bay (13-3) put Dennis Kelly, who has started the past three games at right tackle, and starting safety Darnell Savage on the COVID-19 list. They moved practice squad receiver David Moore onto the COVID-19 list with linebacker Chauncey Rivers switched off the COVID-19 list to injured reserve.

The 49ers placed cornerbacks K’Waun Williams and Dontae Johnson and safety Jimmie Ward along with injured running back Raheem Mostert on the COVID-19 list. Coach Kyle Shanahan said he hopes to be able to get Williams and Johnson back in time to play Sunday’s finale against the Rams.

Detroit put both starting offensive tackles on the COVID-19 list in left tackle Taylor Decker and right tackle Penei Sewell along with starting linebacker Austin Bryant. The Lions also put Rodney Smith on the practice squad's COVID-19 reserve list.

The Lions got four back from the COVID-19 list, activating receiver Josh Reynolds, defensive end Michael Brockers, tight end Brock Wright and starting right guard Halapoulivaati Vaitai.

The Houston Texans, who host Tennessee on Sunday, put starting safety Justin Reid onto the COVID-19 list.

Cincinnati (10-6) moved cornerback Darius Phillips and receiver Auden Tate from the COVID-19 list back to injured reserve.

The Raiders activated backup linebackers Will Compton and Patrick Onwuasor from the COVID-19 list.

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl and https://apnews.com/hub/pro-32 and https://twitter.com/AP—NFL

ABC News

