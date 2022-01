Fifteen years after Romania and Bulgaria joined the European Union, many residents say the former communist nations certainly are better for it. But the two countries still have a way to go to deliver on ending endemic corruption and generating the kind of economic growth that would keep their citizens from leaving to seek financial opportunities elsewhere.“EU funds for us is like gas money for Russia or oil money for Saudi Arabia ” Cristian Ghinea, who served as Romania’s minister for European funds until a few months ago, said. He listed new roads, running water in rural areas...

EUROPE ・ 2 DAYS AGO