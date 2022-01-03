ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Norfolk, VA

ODU moves forward with in-person spring semester; will require COVID-19 booster

By Ali Sullivan, The Virginian-Pilot
 4 days ago
Old Dominion University as seen Thursday, March 12, 2020. Stephen M. Katz

Old Dominion University’s spring semester will begin as planned and in-person, school officials announced Monday.

Spring classes begin Jan. 8, according the the university’s calendar . Students, faculty and staff have until Feb. 10 get a COVID-19 booster and upload proof to the university’s Monarch Wellness Portal.

The university’s announcement comes after Norfolk State and Hampton universities announced changes to their spring semester operations amid increasing cases of COVID-19 nationwide. Both universities delayed the start of in-person instruction.

ODU students living on campus will have to show a negative COVID-19 test result taken no more than 72 hours before arrival, and detailed instructions were emailed to students. Faculty and staff are encouraged to test before returning to work.

Masking is required indoors on ODU property, regardless of vaccination status.

Ali Sullivan, 757-677-1974, ali.sullivan@virginiamedia.com

