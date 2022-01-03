Happening Tuesday: Giveaway of 7,200 at-home COVID-19 tests in Volusia County

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — On Tuesday, 7,200 free at-home COVID-19 tests will be given out in Volusia County.

Family Health Source plans to give away the test kits between its DeLand, Deltona and Pierson offices beginning at 9 a.m.

Officials said the giveaways will be done in a drive-thru fashion until 3 p.m. or until supplies run out.

They will provide no more than four kits per family, per car.

Family Health Source officials said they plan to offer the kits at their Daytona Beach, DeBary and Orange City locations by the end of the week. They will also continue to offer testing at all locations by appointment.

