ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Volusia County, FL

Happening Tuesday: Giveaway of 7,200 at-home COVID-19 tests in Volusia County

By Mike Springer, WFTV.com
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2HB1lX_0dbsrJTR00

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — On Tuesday, 7,200 free at-home COVID-19 tests will be given out in Volusia County.

Family Health Source plans to give away the test kits between its DeLand, Deltona and Pierson offices beginning at 9 a.m.

>>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<

Officials said the giveaways will be done in a drive-thru fashion until 3 p.m. or until supplies run out.

They will provide no more than four kits per family, per car.

Family Health Source officials said they plan to offer the kits at their Daytona Beach, DeBary and Orange City locations by the end of the week. They will also continue to offer testing at all locations by appointment.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 3

Related
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Florida postal worker accused of stealing 4,000 pieces of mail

OCALA, Fla. — A Florida employee for the U.S. Postal Service is facing federal charges for allegedly stealing mail intended for a retirement community. Miranda Delee Farleigh of Ocala, Florida, was a contracted employee who delivered mail for the U.S. Postal Service, according to the criminal complaint filed in court. Farleigh was responsible for delivering mail to The Villages, a retirement community in central Florida, among other areas.
OCALA, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Pierson, FL
City
Daytona Beach, FL
City
Deland, FL
Volusia County, FL
Government
Volusia County, FL
Health
Local
Florida Coronavirus
City
Orange City, FL
City
Debary, FL
Local
Florida Health
County
Volusia County, FL
Local
Florida Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Home#Covid#Family Health Source#Cox Media Group
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Markeith Loyd to be sentenced by judge next week

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — A judge ruled that Markeith Loyd, who was convicted of killing Orlando police Lt. Debra Clayton in November, will be sentenced next week as planned. The judge said the defense has had plenty of time to prepare for sentencing. Her ruling comes two days before the five year mark of Clayton’s murder.
ORLANDO, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Orlando, FL
69K+
Followers
80K+
Post
25M+
Views
ABOUT

WFTV Channel 9 is serving Central Florida local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.wftv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy