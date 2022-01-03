ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Penn State OT Rasheed Walker Declares for 2022 NFL Draft

By Joe Smeltzer
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePenn State’s offensive line hopes to have much greater success in 2022. Whatever next season brings, Rasheed Walker won’t be a part of it. The 6-6, 325-pound offensive tackle from Waldorf, Maryland announced via...

PennLive.com

PJ Mustipher returns and Rasheed Walker exits, an early look at Penn State’s 2022 offensive line: Blue-White Breakdown

One big man decided to return to the Penn State football program in 2022 and another one opted to get ready for the NFL draft. On this episode of the Blue-White Breakdown, PennLive’s Daniel Gallen and Bob Flounders react to the news involving PJ Mustipher and Rasheed Walker. How does Walker’s decision to leave impact the offensive line?
