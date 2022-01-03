ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orlando, FL

UCF adds second linebacker from transfer portal

By Jason Beede, Orlando Sentinel
Orlando Sentinel
Orlando Sentinel
 4 days ago

Hours after former five-star and Maryland linebacker Terrence Lewis announced his decision to transfer to UCF, Knights coach Gus Malzahn landed a second linebacker from the NCAA Transfer Portal.

Kentucky sophomore outside linebacker K.D. McDaniel shared on social media that he’s joining Malzahn in Orlando after three years in Lexington.

“First and foremost I would like to thank Coach [Mark] Stoops and OLB coaches and for sure thank all of BBN (Big Blue Nation) for being so loyal and believing in me,” McDaniel wrote on Twitter. “With all that being said I am announcing that I will be transferring to the University of Central Florida to continue my academic and football career as a Knight!”

McDaniel was recently in Orlando helping No. 22 Kentucky beat No. 15 Iowa in the Citrus Bowl at Camping World Stadium. In that game, he recorded 2 tackles.

This past season was his most productive with the Wildcats. McDaniel totaled 13 tackles after appearing in 7 games.

Adding to the linebacker position is key for UCF. The Knights lost starter Tatum Bethune to the transfer portal following the season as well as Eriq Gilyard earlier in the year.

In 2020, McDaniel saw action in five games and recorded one tackle. As a true freshman the year prior, he totaled 3 tackles and 2 quarterback hurries while appearing in four games.

Coming out of Tift County High School in Georgia, McDaniel was viewed as No. 37 outside linebacker in the country and the No. 59 prospect in the state of Georgia, according to 247Sports.

McDaniel is the fourth transfer to commit to the Knights, joining Maryland’s Lewis, Austin Peay defensive back Koby Perry and Jacksonville State offensive tackle Tylan Grable.

He’s also the second player from Kentucky to transfer to UCF under Malzahn following quarterback Joey Gatewood, who arrived to Orlando prior to the 2021 season.

This article first appeared on OrlandoSentinel.com . Email Jason Beede at jbeede@orlandosentinel.com or follow him on Twitter at @therealBeede .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Orlando Sentinel

NCAA’s transfer portal has become big, fat joke | Commentary

Did you hear the joke about the guy who entered the NCAA transfer portal? So did 2,999 other guys, so they decided to enter also. It’s a trend that has gotten so far out of control that even transfers are transferring again before they even transfer. Thank you, Dillon Gabriel. Sports Illustrated tweeted Wednesday that a record 3,000-plus FBS and FCS players have entered the transfer portal in ...
ORLANDO, FL
Orlando Sentinel

USF AD Michael Kelly’s new 5-year deal worth $5.525 million

USF athletics director Michael Kelly’s new 5-year contract extension is worth $5.525 million and contains an incentive bonus if the Bulls join a Power Five conference, according to documents obtained by the Orlando Sentinel through a Freedom of Information Act request. Under the new deal, Kelly’s annual base salary is $625,000, but that figure increases to $675,000 beginning July 1, 2022. It ...
ORLANDO, FL
Orlando Sentinel

Lake Brantley football coach, a fixture, ends 32-year career

Emotions overtook David Delfiacco on Thursday when the Lake Brantley lifer informed football players of his decision to retire after 32 years of coaching at his alma mater. “I cried my eyes out,” Delfiacco said with a laugh. “I had a hard time telling the kids. That was probably the toughest thing I’d ever done in my career.” Delfiacco, 54, said he will continue teaching physical education at ...
ORLANDO, FL
Orlando Sentinel

Admiral Schofield reflects on getting two-way deal with Magic

For Admiral Schofield, the process to getting a more consistent spot on the Orlando Magic’s roster started over the offseason. Schofield signed with the Magic as a free agent in September and took part in training camp but was waived a month later ahead of the season’s start. But after spending time with the Magic’s G League affiliate — the Lakeland Magic — and two 10-day contracts with ...
NBA
Orlando Sentinel

Orlando Sentinel

Orlando, FL
8K+
Followers
3K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

The Orlando Sentinel is the primary newspaper of Orlando, Florida, and the Central Florida region. It was founded in 1876 and is currently owned by Tribune Publishing Company.

 https://www.orlandosentinel.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy