UCF adds second linebacker from transfer portal

Hours after former five-star and Maryland linebacker Terrence Lewis announced his decision to transfer to UCF, Knights coach Gus Malzahn landed a second linebacker from the NCAA Transfer Portal.

Kentucky sophomore outside linebacker K.D. McDaniel shared on social media that he’s joining Malzahn in Orlando after three years in Lexington.

“First and foremost I would like to thank Coach [Mark] Stoops and OLB coaches and for sure thank all of BBN (Big Blue Nation) for being so loyal and believing in me,” McDaniel wrote on Twitter. “With all that being said I am announcing that I will be transferring to the University of Central Florida to continue my academic and football career as a Knight!”

McDaniel was recently in Orlando helping No. 22 Kentucky beat No. 15 Iowa in the Citrus Bowl at Camping World Stadium. In that game, he recorded 2 tackles.

This past season was his most productive with the Wildcats. McDaniel totaled 13 tackles after appearing in 7 games.

Adding to the linebacker position is key for UCF. The Knights lost starter Tatum Bethune to the transfer portal following the season as well as Eriq Gilyard earlier in the year.

In 2020, McDaniel saw action in five games and recorded one tackle. As a true freshman the year prior, he totaled 3 tackles and 2 quarterback hurries while appearing in four games.

Coming out of Tift County High School in Georgia, McDaniel was viewed as No. 37 outside linebacker in the country and the No. 59 prospect in the state of Georgia, according to 247Sports.

McDaniel is the fourth transfer to commit to the Knights, joining Maryland’s Lewis, Austin Peay defensive back Koby Perry and Jacksonville State offensive tackle Tylan Grable.

He’s also the second player from Kentucky to transfer to UCF under Malzahn following quarterback Joey Gatewood, who arrived to Orlando prior to the 2021 season.

This article first appeared on OrlandoSentinel.com . Email Jason Beede at jbeede@orlandosentinel.com or follow him on Twitter at @therealBeede .