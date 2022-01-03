ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Thousands of flights delayed and canceled at the start of new year

By Asher Notheis
 4 days ago

T hose planning to get back to work after traveling over the holidays may not want to get their hopes high, as thousands of U.S. flights continue to get either canceled or delayed.

Air travel difficulties over Christmas and the new year continue, with 5,260 delays and 2,993 cancellations within, into, or out of the United States on Monday.

The next couple days do not report similar numbers currently, however there are 342 U.S. flights Tuesday and 148 Wednesday canceled, according to Flight Aware .


Flight cancellations and delays have been a recurring problem since Christmas Eve , which saw 2,000 flights canceled worldwide, and more than 450 within the U.S. Dec. 28 saw 2,500 flights get canceled, with another 2,400 flights canceled on Dec. 29.

Flights in January are also not safe from cancellation, as JetBlue announced on Dec. 30 it would cancel 1,280 flights through Jan. 13. The airline said the cancellations are an effort to avoid last-minute changes for passengers, as it expects an increase in COVID-19 infections among flight crews.

Monday's massive cancellations and delays may have been the result of a winter storm that struck the Atlantic coast. Record snowfall at all three airports in the District of Columbia area was reported on Monday by the National Weather Service.

Reagan National Airport is predicted to see a 2% increase in passenger flights in January, compared to a 12% national decline. The airport will have slightly more originating passenger flights in January than it saw in January 2019.

