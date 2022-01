Happy Friday, loyal readers. Here are your local business headlines on New Year's Eve. A local communications firm will enter 2022 with a new brand. Earlier this year, we introduced you to Lilly Cortés Wyatt, one of our Women Who Mean Business honorees for 2021. At the time, she was founder and chief engagement officer of Lilly Wyatt Public Relations. This week, Wyatt announced on Facebook that she's rebranding her company as SociosPR.

SACRAMENTO, CA ・ 7 DAYS AGO