ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Town adjusts services under new COVID restrictions

By Media Release
doppleronline.ca
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWith the Province of Ontario’s return to Step Two of Ontario’s Roadmap to Reopen on Wednesday January 5, 2022 the Town of Huntsville is required to modify public service offerings. Town Hall will continue to remain open for in-person services. However, if planning to visit...

doppleronline.ca

Comments / 0

Related
doppleronline.ca

Town Hall now closed until further notice

As the Town continues to follow and implement a flexible response to COVID-19 (O.Reg. 263/20), the physical buildings of Town Hall, Madill Yard, and Fire Halls (Huntsville and Port Sydney) will be closed to the public as of Friday, January 7, 2022 at 4:30 p.m. until further notice. Town services...
PUBLIC HEALTH
sanjuanjournal.com

Town lifts water restrictions

Submitted by The Town of Friday Harbor. The Town of Friday Harbor has lifted all restrictions on water use but asks customers to be mindful of their water use over the next several weeks as the Town rebuilds its reserve. Although this is no longer in an emergency situation, the tanks are several hundred thousand gallons short of normal reserves. The Town also asks that businesses and residents continue to check for leakage. Water crews have made at least three rounds of meter checks with no new leaks discovered in the past three days, but this does not guarantee there is no leakage.
FRIDAY HARBOR, WA
doppleronline.ca

Visiting suspended at Huntsville hospital’s south wing due to COVID outbreak

Visiting to South Wing at the Huntsville District Memorial Hospital Site (HDMH) has been suspended following a COVID-19 outbreak. Four patients on South Wing at the HDMH Site have tested positive for COVID-19 and the Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit has placed South Wing under unit-specific COVID-19 outbreak status. Testing...
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Public Service#Town Hall#Algonquin Theatre#Huntsville Public Library#Lions Lookout#The Town#Huntsville Ca#Doppler
Hudson Reporter

West New York restricts public access to Town Hall

West New York Town Hall is closed to the public, but services are still available. Image via Google Maps. With the recent surge in the number of COVID-19 cases, the town of West New York is urging residents to refrain from any unnecessary public interactions. Keeping that in mind, public access to Town Hall has been restricted until further notice, the town posted on its website at westnewyorknj.org.
WEST NEW YORK, NJ
hudsontv.com

North Bergen Restricts Access to Town Hall Due to COVID

North Bergen Town Hall Services Available Online and By Phone. With the recent surge in the number of coronavirus cases, the Township of North Bergen urges everyone to refrain from any unnecessary public interactions. With this in mind, public access to Town Hall is restricted until further notice. Most township...
NORTH BERGEN, NJ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
MyArkLaMiss

New improvement proposal project under review for the town of Sterlington.

STERLINGTON, La. (KTVE/KARD) – The DOTD is looking to improve safety along US Hwy 165 at Lonewa Road by constructing  directional U-turn crossovers. Even though the project’s potential for minimizing fatal accidents is not 100% confirmed, local residents and local business owners say they have serious concerns about the traffic and delays this may cause. Johnny’s […]
STERLINGTON, LA
CBS Sacramento

Yolo County Offers COVID-19 Home Tests to Residents

WOODLAND (CBS13) — On Monday, January 10th, Yolo County will begin to distribute free home test kits to residents in order to shorten their isolation periods to less than 10 days. Yolo County recently revised its COVID-19 regulations to align with the State of California. “The revised guidance allows individuals who have tested positive for COVID-19 to shorten their isolation to less than 10 days if they have no symptoms or symptoms are improving (including no fever for 24 hours without taking fever-reducing medicines) AND test negative for COVID-19 on day 5 or later,” said Yolo County’s Public Information Officer in a press release. Additionally, Yolo County is working to provide more drive-thru testing locations as well as working with their partners to provide testing at other community locations. For information on HYT testing sites, please visit, healthydavistogether.org. For information on ORALE COVID-19 testing sites in rural communities, please visit the ORALE COVID-19 website.
YOLO COUNTY, CA
doppleronline.ca

District of Muskoka offices remain open

In accordance with the return to a Modified Step Two of Ontario’s Roadmap to Reopen, the District of Muskoka offices remain open at this time to support residents with core in-person services. These offices include the District’s main administration office and court building in Bracebridge and the District’s Community Services offices in Huntsville and Gravenhurst.
POLITICS
KESQ News Channel 3

Riverside County will not require medical-grade masks amid Omicron surge

Health officials in California are starting to require medical-grade masks for workers and employers, as the highly contagious Omicron variant fuels COVID-19 cases nationwide. Riverside County has confirmed to News Channel 3 it will not require medical-grade masks indoors. Deputy Public Health Officer, Dr. Jennifer Chevinsky, said the county will "continue to follow Cal/OSHA and The post Riverside County will not require medical-grade masks amid Omicron surge appeared first on KESQ.
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
Praise 106.1

Community Groups Urge To Halt Evictions During Covid Surge

Covid continues to effect every part of the world. We have seen people loose jobs, business being short staffed, mental health crisis, and homelessness. In August of last year, The Supreme Court ruled to end the temporary eviction moratorium, which threatens hundreds of thousands of peoples living arrangements. According to reports, there are nearly 112,000 […]
BALTIMORE, MD
WAVY News 10

Metro announces service adjustments and COVID protocol to combat omicron variant

WASHINGTON (WDVM) — The Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority is taking measures to combat the omicron variant by announcing service adjustments and protections for its employees and customers. Starting Jan. 10, Metro will be reducing service schedules and employees will be required weekly testing. By Jan 16. Metro employees who fail to comply with the […]
WASHINGTON, DC
longbeachlocalnews.com

City of Long Beach Issues Updated Isolation and Quarantine Orders, Health Order

LONG BEACH – The Long Beach Department of Health and Human Services (Health Department) has issued updated Isolation and Quarantine Orders and an updated Health Order, all of which took effect on Jan. 4. These orders align with the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) and California Department of Public Health (CDPH) guidance for community-related exposure to COVID-19. Below are highlights of the new orders:
LONG BEACH, CA
CBS San Francisco

COVID: Omicron-Fueled Case Surge Slams Bay Area Emergency Services

CONTRA COSTA COUNTY (KPIX) — From emergency responders to Bay Area hospitals — frontline health care workers are feeling the brunt of this COVID-19 surge powered by the highly infectious omicron variant. Doctors’ offices and Urgent Care centers are slammed. Unlike any other point in the pandemic, the omicron spike is putting pressure on the health care system, including emergency services. “I think it is fair to say that there’s a bit of a perfect storm brewing here in terms of impacts on our health care system in general,” said Steve Hill with Contra Costa County Fire. In Contra Costa, the surge is...
CONTRA COSTA COUNTY, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy