ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aerospace & Defense

More than 200 Marines separated for refusing COVID-19 vaccine

By Char&#039;Nese Turner, Nick Smith
BigCountryHomepage
BigCountryHomepage
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0fjqCP_0dbspmny00

CHICAGO ( NewsNation Now ) — 206 Marines have been separated for refusing to comply with the Pentagon’s COVID-19 vaccine mandate, according to a Marine Corps spokesperson.

The fiscal 2022 National Defense Authorization Act, which President Joe Biden signed into law on Monday , requires that service members who are discharged for not complying with the mandate receive at least a general discharge.

The deadline for active-duty Marines to be vaccinated was Nov. 28, and the deadline for reservists to comply was Dec. 28.

Good and bad news for travelers in the new year

A total of 27 airmen have been forced out of the Air Force. The Army and Navy are waiting until January to begin formal separations.

To date, 95 percent of all active-duty Marines are at least partially vaccinated, while 94 percent are fully vaccinated.

95 percent of Air and Space Force members are inoculated, 98 percent of Army members, 99 percent of Navy members and, as of Dec. 1, 95 percent of those in the Coast Guard are vaccinated against COVID-19.

About 35,000 troops remain unvaccinated, with thousands asking for religious exemptions.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KTAB - BigCountryHomepage.com.

Comments / 0

Related
USNI News

Navy Relieves Destroyer XO For ‘Failing to Abide By Lawful Order’

The Navy has relieved the executive officer of one of its Arleigh Burke-class destroyers for “failing to abide by lawful order,” a Navy spokesman confirmed to USNI News. The service on Friday relieved Cmdr. Lucian Kins, the executive officer of USS Winston S. Churchill (DDG-81), Naval Surface Force Atlantic said in a statement.
MILITARY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Fox News

Navy destroyer second-in-command relieved of duty over refusal to get vaccinated or tested for COVID-19

An unvaccinated top-ranking officer for U.S. Navy destroyer USS Winston S. Churchill was relieved of duty Friday night over his refusal to get tested for COVID-19. Speaking to Fox News national security correspondent Jennifer Griffin, a senior US Navy official familiar with the situation said Commander Lucian Kins, the Arleigh Burke-class Navy ship's number-two officer, refused to get vaccinated or tested.
MILITARY
Daily Mail

Troops who refuse vaccine must be given an honorable discharge and will get access to veterans' benefits according to new $768B defense bill

The Senate overwhelmingly passed the National Defense Authorization Act on Wednesday, which contains a provision that bars the Pentagon from giving servicemembers who won't be vaccinated dishonorable discharges. That means those servicemembers will also be eligible for veterans' benefits. Sen. Roger Marshall, a Kansas Republican and former Army doctor, sponsored...
U.S. POLITICS
USNI News

Keep It Separate: Why America Wants a Marine Corps

The recent article by retired Commander Norman Denny, “How to Absorb the Marine Corps into the Army and Navy,” offered new life to an old discussion within U.S. national security circles: Does America need a Marine Corps? Denny answers in the negative, arguing that the Army, Navy, and Air Force are capable of performing the Marine Corps’ missions, and proposes ways to execute this absorption.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Marines#Weather#Covid 19 Vaccine#Newsnation#Pentagon#Marine Corps#The Air Force#Navy#Air And Space Force#The Coast Guard#Nexstar Media Inc#Ktab
ktxs.com

Commander of the 317th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron relieved of duties

ABILENE, Texas — Maj. April Widman, the commander of the 317th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron, was relieved of her duties on December 2nd, 2021 for a lost of trust and confidence in her ability to lead the men and women of the squadron. Chief Master Sgt. Peter Tascione was also removed from his position as the 317th AMXS Senior Enlisted Leader, according to a statement from Dyess Airforce Base.
ABILENE, TX
Business Insider

A Green Beret describes his favorite foreign weapons

US Army Special Forces soldiers work closely with foreign militaries. As part of those duties, Green Berets often get first-hand experience with their partners' weaponry. Here are one Special Forces soldiers' favorite foreign weapons, new and old. One of the perks of having a career in special-operations units was the...
MILITARY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
United States Navy
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Military
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Aerospace & Defense
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
NewsBreak
Army
People

27 Air Force Members Discharged for Failing to Get Vaccinated as Navy Commander Is Also Relieved of Duties

More than two dozen active-duty members of the U.S. Air Force have been discharged for refusing to get COVID-19 vaccinations. The Air Force gave its airmen until Nov. 2 to be fully vaccinated or be in violation of a lawful order and subject to discipline after Sec. of Defense Lloyd Austin announced a mandate for the COVID vaccine for all members of the military, including National Guard and Reserves, that was fully approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration in August.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Fox News

Marine Corps discharges 103 active duty personnel for defying Pentagon's COVID-19 vaccine mandate

The military on Thursday discharged 103 Marines who refused to get a COVID-19 vaccine in defiance of a Pentagon mandate. Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin on Aug. 25 directed all military branches to ensure service members receive the vaccine as numbers surged over the summer. The deadlines for each branch of the military passed as of Dec. 15, and disciplinary action appeared to immediately follow.
MILITARY
Washington Post

The Brandon Act is coming for toxic leaders in the military

At bases and on battleships around the world, they want service members in crisis to say their son’s name:. After three years of gut-wrenching work on behalf of their dead son, Teri and Patrick Caserta have prevailed: The Brandon Act passed its final hurdle in the U.S. Senate this week and will soon be signed into law.
MILITARY
BigCountryHomepage

BigCountryHomepage

3K+
Followers
2K+
Post
707K+
Views
ABOUT

www.bigcountryhomepage.com is dedicated to providing local news, weather, and sports for Abilene and the Big Country.

 https://www.bigcountryhomepage.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy