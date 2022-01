Portland should see heavy rain calm down before the lunch hour and a return to some dry skies by the weekend. The National Weather Service says rainfall will decrease over the morning, moving from heavy to moderate and then light. The highest temperatures of the day may have occurred in the early morning when 50-degree temperatures were seen across much of the metro area. The high later this afternoon will be about 41 degrees as cooler air comes in behind this morning’s system.

PORTLAND, OR ・ 16 HOURS AGO