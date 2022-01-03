The Art of Winning – Living All Possibilities in Life

REINVENT YOURSELF More people are finding less meaning and purpose from their jobs; in fact 4.3 million U.S. workers quit their jobs in August 2021. It’s being called The Great Resignation, but is it really The Great Reinvention? PN spoke to many of the market vendors, new to their enterprise after corporate life and remote work. PourDecisionsCoffee.com at Madeira Market, for example, left Netflix and traded his tech job for smoking sustainable coffee beans and creating teas. Whatever you dream you can do, begin. Switching careers is the future of work. Set goals, define what you want to do, practice and learn new skills and surround yourself with people who tell you the truth and can mentor you. For me, it might be hydroponic gardening with Brick Farms!
