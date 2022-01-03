ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Art of Winning – Living All Possibilities in Life

pickthebrain.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the article“Winning” – the word has a multitude of meanings. To some, it may mean to be at the top in every sense, ahead of everyone; and to some, it may mean chasing perfection. But what happens when you reach the “pinnacle” of Success?. How do...

www.pickthebrain.com

Comments / 0

Observer

When art imitates ‘life’

SENECA FALLS — For over a decade, longtime educator Paul Abate has channeled a fondness for a classic holiday film into his art, discovering a catharsis in his creativity that has grown to inform his personal and professional lives. And it all came full circle in December, when he...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
bohemian.com

Art Animate—Art Moura’s Painting and Sculpture Carries a Living Energy

Art Moura—refreshingly—doesn’t have a significant online presence. I pieced my knowledge of him together through different articles and time spent with images of his work. Moura’s story is interesting—he’s traveled extensively in Spain, worked as an electrician and—until its demise in a 2018 demolition derby—drove a Volvo...
SANTA ROSA, CA
lancerfeed.press

Eye on Art: Elizabeth Tremper shares strong passion for all things art

For as long as she can remember, sophomore Elizabeth Tremper has had a strong calling towards art. “Honestly one of my first memories is where I was drawing at the kitchen table. It’s just always been there for me,” Tremper said. “I’ve just always been doing art. I don’t really know why I started, I just did.”
VISUAL ART
The Press

Cher admits to living a 'strange life'

Cher lives "a very strange life". The 75-year-old singer - who is one of the best-selling artists of all time - has revealed that she communicates with people from "every walk of life" in an effort to stay grounded. The 'I Got You Babe' hitmaker explained: "I have to keep...
HOMELESS
rollingout.com

Legendary DJ Kay Slay on life support

The rap world is throwing its support behind legendary New York deejay Kay Slay, who is now on life support. Music producer and manager Wack 100 informed his 350K followers on Instagram that Kay Slay has been in the hospital for the past two weeks after contracting the novel coronavirus. Wack conveyed that Slay’s condition has deteriorated steadily and he has been placed on a ventilator and asks for fans’ prayers.
CELEBRITIES
stillrealtous.com

Released WWE Star Shows Off New Look

The wrestling world is still processing the mass WWE releases from the last few years, and the company has certainly let go of some surprising names. Karrion Kross was one of the names who happened to get cut, and since then the former NXT Champion has updated his look a little bit.
WWE
Vogue

How To Live An Authentically Creative Life

It’s called Grand Central now, with soaring sci-fi arches that make it feel like a modern cathedral, but the train tracks at Birmingham’s station are probably the same ones that, some 20 years ago, snaked me away from the centre of England – away from the city I’d lived in since I was born, from my parents, my sisters, my brother, my ultra-orthodox upbringing and community – to London. To a new life.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Beaumont Enterprise

Troppy’s legacy lives on in art boxes, local art scene

Darrell Troppy, a quiet, private man but quite the public artist, left a legacy that just about everyone who drives on Beaumont streets can see each day and brightens the most unlikely of canvases — the steel-gray utility boxes that now boast bouquets of color, daring design and the poetry of motion.
BEAUMONT, TX
thesantamonicastar.com

The Art of Living: Creating a Successful Past

All lives, be they short or long, poor or rich, sad or happy, are made of three components: The past, present, and future. Which of the three is most important to us may shift at any given time during the course of our lives. From the moment we are born,...
JOBS
Nautilus

Our Little Life Is Rounded with Possibility

If you could soar high in the sky, as red kites often do in search of prey, and look down at the domain of all things known and yet to be known, you would see something very curious: a vast class of things that science has so far almost entirely neglected. These things are central to our understanding of physical reality, both at the everyday level and at the level of the most fundamental phenomena in physics—yet they have traditionally been regarded as impossible to incorporate into fundamental scientific explanations. They are facts not about what is—“the actual”—but about what could or could not be. In order to distinguish them from the actual, they are called counterfactuals.
ASTRONOMY
mc3.edu

Lively Arts Series offers great family experiences

The new year brings new opportunities for fun and excitement for the whole family. Join the Montgomery County Community College Lively Arts Series for its Young Arts Explorers and Family Series for great performances and activities for both children and adults right in your own backyard. The fun kicks off...
BLUE BELL, PA
L.A. Weekly

Living a Dada Life

Living a Dada Life: Swedish DJ duo Dada Life will perform a set at the Academy on Saturday, alongside No Pants Party, Brandon Scott and Calinovas. It’s been over three years since the Our Nation album, but they released three singers in 2021: “Love is Coming Down,” “Noise Heaven,” and “Electronic Circus Weapon.”
MUSIC
Middletown Press

Nonprofit arts group hopes to change lives through the arts

NORMAL, Ill. (AP) — The Illinois Art Station is ready to welcome Bloomington-Normal children “home” where they can be messy and explore new means of expression through art. “I’m so excited to have people come and participate with us, “ said Joey Hatch, education coordinator for the...
NORMAL, IL
Imperial Valley Press Online

LIFE OUT HERE: Gambling on lives

I never trusted myself enough to take mind-altering drugs. God only knows what I might do. I love beer, but I’ve always been able to walk away after a couple.
nasrq.com

Young Living for Life Conference 

You are invited to the Young Living for Life Conference. It’s time to return to the rhythms of life, and we are excited to share this event with a power-packed line-up of speakers, giveaways, vendors and more. You’ll enjoy speakers with backgrounds such as psychology, business and medicine who will share their knowledge and offer practical insights. 
PSYCHOLOGY
paradisenewsfl.com

Live Life Better

REINVENT YOURSELF More people are finding less meaning and purpose from their jobs; in fact 4.3 million U.S. workers quit their jobs in August 2021. It’s being called The Great Resignation, but is it really The Great Reinvention? PN spoke to many of the market vendors, new to their enterprise after corporate life and remote work. PourDecisionsCoffee.com at Madeira Market, for example, left Netflix and traded his tech job for smoking sustainable coffee beans and creating teas. Whatever you dream you can do, begin. Switching careers is the future of work. Set goals, define what you want to do, practice and learn new skills and surround yourself with people who tell you the truth and can mentor you. For me, it might be hydroponic gardening with Brick Farms!
HOME & GARDEN
Santafe New Mexican.com

Artful Living By Design: Stone for the home

The use of natural stone as a building material is as old as time. However, with improved high-tech knowledge and computerized fabrication machinery, the choices of drop-dead gorgeous stones have become endless, in terms of textures and finishes. Stopping by slab yards or stone galleries to see what is interesting and unique is one of my favorite things to do. As an interior designer, I love to reach out and touch stone, and I want the finishes Samuel Design Group selects to be an invitation or people to feel the walls of our designs as well. Stone is magnetic, and I see it as a success when people are drawn to “pet” the walls.
INTERIOR DESIGN

