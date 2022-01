The Sims 4 team has made an announcement regarding the kind of content one can look forward to from them this week. Among other things, there will be a new game pack, the theme of which will be ‘celebration’. Ever since the game was launched in the year 2014, more than thirty DLCs have been released. Some of the important things that have been added to the game consistently are several clothing items and interesting elements.

