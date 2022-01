Ever since it was launched in the year 2018, Red Dead Redemption 2 managed to strike a chord with gamers by transporting them to the Old West. Though there was initial disappointment among fans about them not getting the opportunity to John Marston, the popular protagonist from the earlier Red Dead Redemption series, fans warmed up to Arthur Morgan, the new protagonist, in due course of time. The rugged personality of the outlaw made its way into the fans’ hearts and with time, they keep discovering many facets of the character.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 10 DAYS AGO