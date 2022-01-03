Sevilla beats Cádiz 1-0 to reduce Real Madrid’s Liga lead

Aston Villa have completed the signing of Philippe Coutinho from Barcelona, the club have confirmed.The former Liverpool midfielder joins the Midlands club and former teammate Steven Gerrard, initially on loan until the end of the season with the option of making the move permanent.A statement read: “Aston Villa and FC Barcelona have agreed terms for Philippe Coutinho to spend the rest of this season on loan at Villa Park.“The agreement, which is subject to the player completing a medical and receiving a work permit, also includes an option to buy and Philippe will travel to Birmingham in the next 48...
