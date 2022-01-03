ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Victims of East Del Paso Heights house fire identified

By Katelyn Stark
FOX40
FOX40
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Two men were identified as the victims of an East Del Paso Heights house fire.

According to records posted by the Sacramento County coroner, 41-year-old James Randolph and 28-year-old Colin Mackay died Sunday morning after a fire broke out inside a home on Presidio Street , near Harris Avenue.

A woman was also hospitalized in critical condition. Her identity has not been reported.

Man shot, killed in South Land Park Drive parking lot

Sacramento Fire Department Capt. Keith Wade said a passing ambulance first saw smoke coming from the house that morning.

“That ambulance crew kicked in the front door, found a victim. Quickly removed a female victim from the fire,” Wade told FOX40.

Thomas Abila, the brother of one of the victims, said he had left the house just 15 minutes before he got a call about the blaze.

“(The ambulance crew) went in there and did CPR on them guys, but I guess they weren’t able to make it,” Abila said. “They did the best they could. They were doing CPR in the room when the fire was still going. They were trying.”

According to Abila, there were bars on the windows of the home, which Wade said may have played a role in preventing the two men from escaping.

Wade said investigators believe the fire may have been accidental and they do not believe it was criminal in nature.

