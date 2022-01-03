Henrico, Va. (Newsradiowrva.com) - The Richmond area received anywhere from two to five inches of snow from Monday's snowfall. The amounts led to another decision to close schools in the area for Tuesday, and forced the closure of I-64 between Charlottesville and Goochland County.

Areas to the north and west of Richmond received even more snow, which downed trees. VDOT had to close I-64 because trees blocked the interstate, making it impossible to plow.

State Police have reported over 600 accidents statewide from the storm, as of Monday afternoon. Early on in the storm, nearly one in every three accidents was in the greater Richmond area.

All of the major travel agencies are asking people to be careful Tuesday morning, as icing is expected.