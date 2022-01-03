ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Economic forecast report anticipates shift in spending from goods to services, travel in 2022

By Kirstin Garriss, CMG Washington News Bureau
KIRO 7 Seattle
KIRO 7 Seattle
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0gSlnp_0dbslbfT00
Generic Credit Cards Getty FILE: Alain Filiz shows off some of his credit cards as he pays for items. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images) (Getty)

A new nationwide report is outlining the potential path for economic recovery this year as the pandemic continues for a third year.

The group of economists and scientist say the recovery will be driven by several recent trends including supply chain disruptions, increased household savings and the growth of online shopping.

In the Mastercard Economics Institute’s annual report, economists are predicting a shift to some pre-pandemic spending habits this year.

For example, as international travel borders reopen and ease restrictions, the report anticipates a return to what they call the “experience economy,” means spending more money on experiences and even services instead of goods.

Another trend to watch this year is the demand for e-commerce.

The report shows about 20 percent of online sales were in retail during the pandemic.

The company says this shift will shape how and where people spend their money.

But some challenges facing our economic recovery in 20-22 include the omicron variant and any new variants that may appear this year.

Economists say other challenges are more nuanced like the impact of the housing market.

“How we think about that space, where we live, the cars we’re buying, how far we’re willing to drive, how frequently we need to go into the office…there’s a lot evolving in terms of that that rebalancing of demand with housing, and how it’s affecting house prices, how it’s affecting car prices, and the supply chain and ultimately inflation as we look to 2022,” said Bricklin Dwyer, Chief Economist and head of the Mastercard Economics Institute.

Additionally, Dwyer said recovery efforts will vary depending on industry.

“It really is a tough challenge ahead for a lot of those industries that are connected with the services industry are reliant on that, that move back of labor, and that demand component of when people can get back out there and, feel comfortable with moving around,” said Dwyer.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
GlobeSt.com

CBRE Forecasts Economy 4.7% Economic Growth in 2022

The economy will continue to grow in 2022 and 2023, according to Richard Barkham, global chief economist, head of global research and head of Americas research for CBRE. In a recent CBRE webinar, Barkham offered an optimistic outlook for strong economic fundamentals next year and beyond, predicting that the economy would grow above trend at about 4.7% in 2022. “That is quite strong. We are looking at very good demand conditions,” he said.
BUSINESS
Hartford Business

HBJ's 2022 economic forecast

Hartford Business Journal's first issue of 2021 includes an economic forecast section containing outlooks for the year ahead from various economists and industry experts. Fred Carstensen: CT has assets to change its economic trajectory. Can it leverage them?. Peter Gioia: Despite headwinds, U.S. and CT economies in good shape heading...
HARTFORD, CT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Economic Recovery#Economics#Inflation#Omicron
bestnewsmonitoring.com

Global Self Service Machines Market 2021 : Report Position, Recent Developments, Trends and Future Forecast Until 2031

Global Self Service Machines Market Report provides comprehensive overview, trends, business revenue forecast statistics and growth outlook from various aspects. The report includes the main market conditions around the world such as product profit, price, production, capacity, demand, supply and market growth structure. This report also provides important data through SWOT analysis and detailed ROI data and investment feasibility analysis. The Global Market Study Self Service Machines is an important compilation of important information regarding the details of the competition in this market.
MARKETS
SKIFT

Grounded Luxury Travelers Are Spending on This Instead

Wealthy travelers unable to move around the globe because of pandemic travel restrictions are taking those savings and investing in luxury cars, hence the spike in sales for manufacturers like Aston Martin. Aston Martin said sales to dealers in 2021 surged 82%, even as the British luxury automaker forecast lower-than-expected...
ECONOMY
ktbb.com

Perryman issues upbeat economic report

TYLER — Internationally known economic expert Dr. Ray Perryman has some good news for Tylerites as he visits the city for his annual economic forecast. Perryman says Tyler was one of the fastest areas of the country to recover from the pandemic’s economic challenges. According to materials presented by Perryman, his latest outlook for the Tyler area calls for notable expansion over the next five years. Perryman says core industries such as health care and higher education continue to expand and form the basis for stable growth. In addition, he says recovery in the regional energy sector will contribute to gains in business activity. Other area industries including logistics are also expected to see gains over time. Overall, Perryman sees the outlook for the Tyler area as positive through the forecast horizon and beyond.
TYLER, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
International Travel
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Travel
NewsBreak
Housing
AFP

US private hiring surged to 807,000 in December: ADP

Hiring in the United States surged in December, with private companies adding 807,000 workers, particularly in the service sector, payroll services firm ADP reported Wednesday. It was a big upswing from the 505,000 gain in November and nearly double the increase economists had been expecting, but the fast-spreading Omicron variant of Covid-19 could hit job growth in the months ahead. The data may offer a preview of the government employment report due out Friday, though the report can be far out of line with the official figures. ADP said service firms, including restaurants and hotels that were the hardest hit by the Covid-19 pandemic, added 669,000 workers last month, while goods-producing companies hired 138,000.
ECONOMY
bestnewsmonitoring.com

Spend Analytics Market 2021 Top Manufacturers, Business Strategy and Forecast Report by 2031

Global Spend Analytics Market 2021 is a complete research study that portrays the present Spend Analytics industry situations. Our latest study will provide the readers a complete knowledge about the past, present, and futuristic Spend Analytics market aspects. In the beginning, elemental information stating the basic overview, product type, applications and Spend Analytics development status is presented in this report. The key Spend Analytics market trends which have led to the development of Spend Analytics will drive useful market insights.
MARKETS
KIRO 7 Seattle

KIRO 7 Seattle

Seattle, WA
79K+
Followers
86K+
Post
39M+
Views
ABOUT

KIRO 7 News is serving the Puget Sound region with live, local and in-depth coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.kiro7.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy