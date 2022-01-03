Fayette County prepares for candidate filing for the 2022 primary elections

JANESVILLE The candidate filing deadline for Rock County Supervisory district 11, 14 and 24 has been extended to Friday, Jan. 7, according to a news release from Rock County Clerk Lisa Tollefson. The extension was put in place because incumbent board members Janelle Crary (District 11), Shirley Williams (District 14) and Pam Bostwick (District 24) did not file complete candidate paperwork and she did not file a notice of noncandidacy. Crary’s district includes city of Beloit wards 7, 8, 9 and 11. Williams’ district covers city of Beloit wards 18 and 19. Bostwick represents city of Janesville wards 17 and 18 Candidate paperwork for the three seats will be accepted in the Rock County Clerk’s Office, 51 S. Main St., Janesville, until 5 p.m. Friday, Jan. 7. Interested candidates should contact the Rock County clerk’s office for information at 608-757-5660.

ROCK COUNTY, WI ・ 3 DAYS AGO