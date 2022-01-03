ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
ViacomCBS Stock Looks Like It's Finally Bouncing: Technical Analysis

By Tyler Bundy
Benzinga
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) shares are trading higher Monday, although they appear to have been rejected at the 50-day moving average. Meanwhile, shares are seeing a large gap higher and could be headed toward a key level that was once support but may now act as resistance. ViacomCBS was up...

www.benzinga.com

